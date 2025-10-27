Nasdaq Surges 300 Points; Keurig Dr Pepper Shares Jump After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.41% to 47,398.49 while the NASDAQ rose 1.37% to 23,521.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.82% to 6,847.22.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.5% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) shares surged around 6% on Monday following the announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company exceeded consensus expectations on net sales and subsequently revised its full-year sales guidance upward.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, consistent with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales reached $4.31 billion, marking a 10.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase and surpassing the Street view of $4.15 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares shot up 137% to $2.15. Sotherly Hotels agreed to be acquired by a joint venture led by affiliates of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners LP (KWHP), with Ascendant Capital Partners LP as a strategic partner.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) got a boost, surging 133% to $0.8163 after the company signed a definitive agreement with Arabian Eagle to establish CoMira Diagnostics and localize its Co-Dx PCR platform across the Middle East.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares were also up, gaining 110% to $1.64 after the company partnered with IT2Trust, a key IT security distributor in Scandinavia.

Equities Trading DOWN

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 42% to $14.92 after the company announced it is temporarily halting patient dosing and screening for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical studies of Nex-z in patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

Shares of Smart Logistics Global Limited (NASDAQ:SLGB) were down 43% to $2.93.

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) was down, falling 42% to $3.5902 after the company announced pricing of $15.0 million registered direct offering of American Depositary Shares.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $61.44 while gold traded down 2.1% at $4,051.80.

Silver traded down 2.3% to $47.455 on Monday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.1615.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.46%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 1.05%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.67%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index will be released today.

