Markets climbed this week as softer-than-expected inflation figures — September inflation rose 3 % YoY and core inflation eased to 3.0 % — bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon. As a result, major indexes hit new all-time highs. Strong earnings from the auto sector also contributed.

Looking ahead, markets will focus on how durable the inflation drop is, whether the Fed confirms a rate cut timeline, and any developments around trade or fiscal policy that could disrupt the bullish run.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Beyond Meat stock surges after debt swap: No bankruptcy, but tons of dilution", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) rallied more than 24% after swapping nearly $1.15 billion of 2027 zero-coupon convertible notes for $202.5 million of 7% notes due 2030 and issuing about 326 million new shares — eliminating around 97% of the old notes and greatly reducing near-term bankruptcy risk, yet leaving existing shareholders heavily diluted as bondholders now own roughly 81% of the company (potentially up to 88 %).

"Intel stock surges on Q3 earnings beat as AI accelerates demand for compute", by Adam Eckert, reports that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) topped Q3 estimates with $13.65 billion in revenue and $0.23 adjusted EPS, while CEO Lip-Bu Tan said "AI is accelerating demand for compute," helping to drive the stock higher.

"Alphabet stock jumps after Anthropic expands use of Google Cloud technologies", by Adam Eckert, reports that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares rose in after-hours trading after startup Anthropic announced plans to significantly expand its use of Google Cloud infrastructure — securing access to more than 1 million of Google's TPU (Tensor Processing Units) chips and over 1 GW of capacity, reinforcing Alphabet's AI & cloud leadership.

The Bears

"Newmont stock slides on Q3 earnings: The details", by Adam Eckert, reports that Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) beat Q3 expectations with $5.52 billion in revenue and $1.71 EPS — however, production fell 4% to 1.42 million ounces and gold grades declined, and the stock slipped despite strong cash flow due to concerns about future headwinds.

"AST SpaceMobile stock gets dragged down after-hours — here's why", by Adam Eckert, reports that AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares fell in after-hours trading after the company announced a roughly $500 million convertible note offering due 2032 (plus a 13-day option for an additional $75 million) to fund capped calls and general corporate purposes, while simultaneously initiating a concurrent repurchase of up to $135 million of existing notes — moves that raised fresh dilution and financing-risk concerns among investors.

"Clean energy stocks beat Nvidia under Trump — despite push to kill renewables", by Piero Cingari, reports that the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PBW) is up 44% year-to-date, outpacing both the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), even as the Trump administration seeks to roll back clean-energy tax credits and halt solar and wind projects on federal land.

