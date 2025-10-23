screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 23, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

Dow Gains 50 Points; Tesla Shares Slide After Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 50 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 46,644.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.14% to 22,772.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 6,712.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares fell around 4% on Thursday after the company posted results for the third quarter.

Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $26.239 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents, missing a Street consensus estimate of 54 cents per share.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares shot up 87% to $7.22 after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of VTX3232 in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors.
  • Shares of Scienture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SCNX) got a boost, surging 66% to $0.95 after the company announced the start of commercial sales and fulfillment of first orders for Arbli.
  • American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) shares were also up, gaining 45% to $3.11.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • AiRWA Inc (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares dropped 45% to $0.10. AiRWA announced a 1-for-50 reverse split.
  • Shares of Everbright Digital Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EDHL) were down 45% to 0.59.
  • Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) was down, falling 33% to $1.00 after jumping 206% on Wednesday..

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4.8% to $61.30 while gold traded up 2.2% at $4,156.40.

Silver traded up 2.7% to $48.985 on Thursday, while copper rose 2% to $5.0960.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.35%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.72%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.

Economics

Data on existing home sales will be released today.

