Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; AT&T Shares Slide After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.46% to 46,709.81 while the NASDAQ fell 1.22% to 22,674.38. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.62% to 6,693.83.

Check This Out: Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q4

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 0.9% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares fell around 3% on Wednesday after the company announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter.

The telecom giant reported operating revenues of $30.71 billion, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year, which fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $30.87 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.54, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP



Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) shares shot up 28% to $84.29 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NASDAQ:VICR) shares shot up 28% to $84.29 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) got a boost, surging 24% to $39.19 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:WGO) got a boost, surging 24% to $39.19 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares were also up, gaining 101% to $7.27 on continued momentum. Catalysts include short interest, recent inclusion in the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF and a recent distribution partnership with Walmart.

Equities Trading DOWN

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares dropped 59% to $9.42. The company announced interim results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ARCT-032.

(NASDAQ:ARCT) shares dropped 59% to $9.42. The company announced interim results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ARCT-032. Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) were down 50% to $1.6000 after the company announced it will discontinue the open-label extension for Latozinemab and reduce its workforce by about 49%.

(NASDAQ:ALEC) were down 50% to $1.6000 after the company announced it will discontinue the open-label extension for Latozinemab and reduce its workforce by about 49%. Obook Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) was down, falling 37% to $12.19 after the stock opened for trade recently. The stock may be experiencing post-IPO volatility.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $58.63 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,080.50.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $48.130 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.4% to $4.9835.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.08%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.34%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1.15%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.39% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.48% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declining 0.94% and China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.07%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications declined by 0.3% from the previous week during the week ending Oct. 17.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 0.961 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 17, compared to market estimates of a 1.2-million gain.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock