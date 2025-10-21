US Stocks Mixed; Coca-Cola Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 46,715.08 while the NASDAQ fell 0.16% to 22,953.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,735.65.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares jumped by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.500 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.394 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares shot up 238% to $9.02 after the company announced financing of up to $200 million to advance Roluperidone for schizophrenia.

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) got a boost, surging 56% to $2.3000 after the company announced plans with Walmart to increase availability of select products at over 2,000 stores nationwide.

iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBIO) shares were also up, gaining 39% to $1.2450 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $5 price target.

Equities Trading DOWN

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares dropped 68% to $4.97 after the company’s AFFIRM-1 trial for social anxiety failed to meet its endpoints.

Shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) were down 30% to $1.3372.

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) was down, falling 27% to $0.1825. IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) on Tuesday announced that Reality Border, IQSTEL's artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary, has completed Phase One of its joint program with Cycurion to deliver a new generation of AI-enhanced cybersecurity.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $58.09 while gold traded down 3.1% at $4,225.90.

Silver traded down 5.1% to $48.765 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.9970.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.27%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surging 0.65%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.36% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.56%.

Economics

U.S. Redbook Index rose by 5% year-over-year in the week ending Oct. 18.

Photo via Shutterstock