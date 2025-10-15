Gold bars
Gold Gains Over 1%; Abbott Shares Fall After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.06% to 46,299.96 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.52% to 22,639.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,666.08.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks rose by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock fell around 2.6% on Wednesday after the company reported muted sales in the third quarter and narrowed fiscal 2025 guidance.

The company reported third-quarter sales of $11.37 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $11.40 billion. The U.S. MedTech giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.30, in line with Wall Street estimates and within the management guidance of $1.28-$1.32.

Abbott Laboratories narrowed its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $5.10 to $5.20 per share to $5.12 to $5.18 per share, compared to the consensus of $5.15 per share.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares shot up 68% to $9.19 after the company announced new VDR contract wins with leading hyperscalers and updated its Q3 financial outlook.
  • Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) got a boost, surging 269% to $0.9208. The Texas-based company announced on Tuesday that its research collaborators will present preclinical data at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place from October 22 to October 26 in Boston.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) shares were also up, gaining 131% to $9.49 after the company announced Novo Nordisk acquired its global rights to Zaltenibart.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) shares dropped 86% to $0.2001 after the company reported the pricing of $28 million registered direct offering.
  • Shares of Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO) were down 43% to $1.43 as the company announced the pricing of $23.4 registered direct offering and private placement.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was down, falling 39% to $18.11. Aqua Metals raised $13 million from leading institutional investor to accelerate commercialization and strategic growth.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $58.89 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,213.60.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $51.405 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.0250.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.66%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.18%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.11%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.01% and France's CAC 40 surged 2.12% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.76%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumping 1.84%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.22% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.70%.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed 19.4 points to a reading of 10.7 in October, also topping market expectations of -1.0.

