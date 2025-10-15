S&P 500 Gains 1%; Bank of America Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the S&P 500 gaining 1% on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.84% to 46,657.52 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.19% to 22,788.69. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 6,712.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 1.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks rose by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday.

The bank reported a net income of $8.5 billion (up from $6.9 billion a year ago) and EPS of $1.06, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.94.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $28.24 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $27.50 billion.

Equities Trading UP



(NASDAQ:GNPX) got a boost, surging 173% to $0.6910. The Texas-based company announced on Tuesday that its research collaborators will present preclinical data at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place from October 22 to October 26 in Boston.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) shares were also up, gaining 144% to $10.02 after the company announced Novo Nordisk acquired its global rights to Zaltenibart.

Equities Trading DOWN

Shares of Largo Inc. (NASDAQ:LGO) were down 45% to $1.39 as the company announced the pricing of $23.4 registered direct offering and private placement.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was down, falling 37% to $18.72. Aqua Metals raised $13 million from leading institutional investor to accelerate commercialization and strategic growth.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $58.96 while gold traded up 1.3% at $4,217.50.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $51.410 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $5.0225.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.1% and France's CAC 40 surged 2.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.76%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumping 1.84%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.22% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.70%.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed 19.4 points to a reading of 10.7 in October, also topping market expectations of -1.0.

