Crude Oil Tanker
October 14, 2025 1:09 PM 2 min read

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Citigroup Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.72% to 46,399.60 while the NASDAQ fell 0.17% to 22,656.09. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 6,672.03.

Check This Out: Synchrony Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 1.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The bank reported posted third-quarter revenue of $22.09 billion, up 9% year over year and comfortably ahead of expectations of $21.09 billion, as strong performances across Markets, U.S. Personal Banking, and Investment Banking lifted results.

Net income rose to $3.75 billion, while earnings per share jumped to $2.24 from $1.51 a year earlier, also topping estimates of $1.90 per share.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares shot up 39% to $11.78 after BioCryst announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) got a boost, surging 20% to $12.01 after the company provided a progress update on its development of advanced medium and high 800 VDC voltage GaN and SiC power devices.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $9.57 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares dropped 22% to $5.36 after the company reported preliminary third-quarter results.
  • Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were down 4% to $757.27 following third-quarter results.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) was down, falling 28% to $5.00.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.2% to $58.21 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,138.60.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $50.035 on Tuesday, while copper fell 3.3% to $4.9765.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.08%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.88% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.35% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.73%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.62% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.36%.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined to 98.8 in September from 100.8 in the previous month and missing market estimates of 100.5.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ATXS Logo
ATXSAstria Therapeutics Inc
$11.7939.2%
Overview
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$100.394.46%
ELBM Logo
ELBMElectra Battery Materials Corp
$4.80-31.6%
ERIC Logo
ERICTelefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
$9.8620.7%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$776.38-1.32%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$12.9930.3%
OEC Logo
OECOrion SA
$5.56-18.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved