US Stocks Mixed; Nasdaq Falls Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 50 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 46,642.93 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 22,985.10. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,749.15.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26. Quarterly sales of $23.937 billion (+2.6% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $23.827 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) shares shot up 202% to $21.17. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vantage Corp (NYSE:VNTG) shares dropped 71% to $1.85 after dipping 16% on Wednesday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $62.55 while gold traded down 0.4% at $4,055.60.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $48.90 on Thursday, while copper rose 2.2% to $5.2080.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.4% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.32% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.49%.

Economics

Data on natural-gas stocks will be released today.

