October 9, 2025 10:00 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Nasdaq Falls Over 50 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 50 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 46,642.93 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 22,985.10. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,749.15.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26. Quarterly sales of $23.937 billion (+2.6% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $23.827 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) shares shot up 202% to $21.17. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday.
  • Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) got a boost, surging 110% to $3.9300. Bluejay Diagnostics and SanyoSeiko expanded strategic partnership to advance commercialization of Symphony Platform.
  • EPWK Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPWK) shares were also up, gaining 70% to $0.1261.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Vantage Corp (NYSE:VNTG) shares dropped 71% to $1.85 after dipping 16% on Wednesday.
  • Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) were down 29% to $6.70 after surging 83% on Wednesday.
  • Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) was down, falling 31% to $0.1080 after the company announced it implemented a 40-for-1 share consolidation.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $62.55 while gold traded down 0.4% at $4,055.60.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $48.90 on Thursday, while copper rose 2.2% to $5.2080.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.4% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.32% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.49%.

Economics

Data on natural-gas stocks will be released today.

