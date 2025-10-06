Nasdaq Jumps Over 150 Points; Skye Bioscience Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.16% to 46,684.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.71% to 22,941.69. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.40% to 6,742.80.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, real estate stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares surged more than 27% on Monday following a landmark agreement with OpenAI to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPU power for the tech giant’s next-generation AI infrastructure.

The initial phase will see a 1-gigawatt rollout of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs in the second half of 2026, with plans for subsequent expansions across multiple generations of AMD’s data center chips.

Under the agreement, OpenAI will designate AMD as a core compute partner, leveraging the MI450 series and rack-scale AI solutions.

Equities Trading UP



Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares shot up 298% to $35.08 after the company announced it received U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B.

Shares of OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD) got a boost, surging 130% to $2.37 after the company announced it selected Palantir Technologies to advance its healthcare AI and real-world data analytics operations.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) shares were also up, gaining 92% to $15.30 after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a fundamental institutional investor to raise $35,000,000 of gross proceeds via a private investment in public equity transaction.

Equities Trading DOWN

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares dropped 11% to $21.89 after the company announced a $75 million oversubscribed private placement.

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) were down 53% to $2.22 after the company announced the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not meet primary endpoint in CBeyond study.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) was down, falling 22% to $1.47 after the company announced it priced a $25 million underwritten public offering of 20 million shares at $1.25 each.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $61.37 while gold traded up 1.7% at $3,976.90.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $48.490 on Monday, while copper fell 1.2% to $5.0485.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.02%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.10%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.11%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.11% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 4.75%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.67% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.72%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

