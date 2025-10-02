Crude Oil Down 2%; Aspire Biopharma Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.20% to 46,532.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 22,833.17. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 6,715.87.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Materials shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, energy stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted quarterly losses of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $75.711 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $72.725 million.

The company raised its FY26 adjusted EPS and sales guidance.

Equities Trading UP



Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares shot up 110% to $0.45 after the company announced a milestone roadmap targeting H2 2025 FDA Submission for Sublingual Asprin and 2026 milestones for Needle-Free Semaglutide and more-rapid ED medication.

(NASDAQ:CAN) got a boost, surging 25% to $1.30 after the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machine manufacturer announced a landmark sales order.

(NASDAQ:CAN) got a boost, surging 25% to $1.30 after the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machine manufacturer announced a landmark sales order. Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares were also up, gaining 26% to $9.19 after the company announced an initial order of 500 Wasp drones from Rift Dynamics to launch US defense market distribution through its American Robotics unit.

Equities Trading DOWN

Uni-Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:UFG) shares dropped 72% to $1.42.

(NASDAQ:NVNI) were down 50% to $0.37. Nuvini Group announced a 10-to-1 reverse stock split.

(NASDAQ:NVNI) were down 50% to $0.37. Nuvini Group announced a 10-to-1 reverse stock split. FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was down, falling 49% to $0.29. Flexshopper’s Steven G. Varner resigned as Director, given ongoing matters relating to the company's financials & borrowing from lenders.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $60.47 while gold traded down 0.7% at $3,869.20.

Silver traded down 2.7% to $46.415 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.2% to $4.9430.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.53%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.27%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.20%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.28% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.13% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.87% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 1.61%.

Economics

U.S.-based employers announced 54,064 job cuts for the month of September, down from 85,979 in August.

Photo via Shutterstock