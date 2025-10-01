Crude Oil Tanker
October 1, 2025 1:20 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Down 1%; RPM International Sales Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday. The U.S. federal government officially entered a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending plan.

The Dow traded up 0.03% to 46,413.22 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 22,737.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 6,702.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.9% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) reported better-than-expected sales for its fiscal 2026 first quarter.

The company posted quarterly sales of $2.11 billion, up 7.4% from $1.97 billion a year earlier and above the $2.057 billion estimate. Net income attributable to stockholders was $227.6 million, with diluted EPS flat at $1.77. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.88, up 2.2% from $1.84 and in line with expectations.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) shares shot up 142% to $0.3918 after the company entered into an MOU with institutional investors for an expanded private placement offering of up to $1 billion.
  • Shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) got a boost, surging 64% to $0.4868 after the company announced a $75 million merger agreement with RTB Digital.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares were also up, gaining 19% to $3.1200. Healthcare Triangle’s QuantumNexis EMR platform surpassed $20 million in processed revenue.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) shares dropped 68% to $0.2201 after the company announced the pricing of its $8.5 million offering of approximately 12.69 million units at $0.67 per unit.
  • Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) were down 10% to $87.74. Axcelis Technologies and Veeco Instruments entered into an all-stock combination.
  • Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) was down, falling 27% to $0.2066. Clean Energy Technology announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.4% to $61.51 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,900.10.

Silver traded up 2.4% to $47.740 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.8455.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.94%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.50%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.82%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.72% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.85% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.85% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.89%.

Economics

  • U.S. private businesses cut 32,000 jobs in September compared to a revised loss of 3,000 in the previous month, and compared to market estimates of a 50,000 gain.
  • The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. declined by 12.7% in the week ending Sept. 26.
  • U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 1.792 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 26, compared to market expectations of 1.5-million gain.

