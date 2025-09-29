Crude Oil Tanker
September 29, 2025 1:14 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Falls Sharply; Carnival Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.12% to 46,190.92 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 22,574.89. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.13% to 6,652.27.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 1.9%.

Top Headline

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.153 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.101 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares shot up 40% to $1.6050. Shares of cannabis-linked stocks traded higher after President Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social on Sunday, promoting the potential health benefits of cannabis.
  • Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) got a boost, surging 36% to $93.93 after Genmab agreed to acquire the company for $97 per share.
  • Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $62.23. Better Home & Finance Holding implemented $75 million at-the-market offering for Class A shares to support growth initiatives.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares dropped 89% to $2.15 after the company disclosed that topline results from CHASE Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) were down 89% to $6.69 after the company’s hidradenitis suppurativa trial failed to achieve statistical significance due to better-than-expected placebo response.
  • IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) was down, falling 78% to $0.3501 after the company issued an update following pre-BLA meeting with the FDA.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.7% to $63.30 while gold traded up 1.3% at $3,860.30.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $47.190 on Monday, while copper rose 2.3% to $4.8830.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.18%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.22%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.16%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.02% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.13% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.69%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.89%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.90% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.08%.

Economics

  • U.S. pending home sales surged by 4% from the previous month in August, recording the sharpest gain in five months and compared to a 0.4% decline in the previous month.
  • The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing declined to -8.7 in September compared to -1.7 in the previous month.

