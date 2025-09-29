Nasdaq gaining
September 29, 2025 10:11 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Jumps 150 Points; US Pending Home Sales Rise

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.19% to 46,333.68 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 22,635.76. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.42% to 6,671.51.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Lamb Weston Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

U.S. pending home sales surged by 4% from the previous month in August, recording the sharpest gain in five months and compared to a 0.4% decline in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares shot up 257% to $3.3603.
  • Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) got a boost, surging 112% to $1.64. Predictive Oncology recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS) shares were also up, gaining 167% to $2.56.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares dropped 92% to $1.4350 after the company disclosed that topline results from CHASE Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) were down 89% to $6.76 after the company reported on week 16 results of the VELA Phase 3 hidradenitis suppurativa program with the Nanobody sonelokimab.
  • IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) was down, falling 75% to $0.3941 after the company issued an update following pre-BLA meeting with the FDA.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $64.41 while gold traded up 0.9% at $3,844.30.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $46.895 on Monday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.8070.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.1% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.69%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.89%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.90% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.08%.

Economics

U.S. pending home sales surged by 4% from the previous month in August, recording the sharpest gain in five months and compared to a 0.4% decline in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
IOBT Logo
IOBTIO Biotech Inc
$0.4034-74.5%
Overview
KALA Logo
KALAKala Bio Inc
$1.43-92.5%
MLTX Logo
MLTXMoonLake Immunotherapeutics
$6.94-88.8%
MSS Logo
MSSMaison Solutions Inc
$2.74186.9%
POAI Logo
POAIPredictive Oncology Inc
$2.13174.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved