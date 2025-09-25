S&P 500 Falls 1%; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Thursday.
The Dow traded down 0.64% to 45,824.16 while the NASDAQ fell 1.19% to 22,229.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1% to 6,571.28.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 0.5% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 1.4%.
Top Headline
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results on Thursday.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.96. The company reported sales of $17.60 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.36 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) shares shot up 89% to $5.03. The company announced the pricing of its $100 million public offering of 31,250,000 shares at $3.20 per share.
- Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) got a boost, surging 101% to $7.71 after the company announced plans to launch a quantum computing-enabled 3D protein modeling initiative for drug discovery.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares were also up, gaining 30% to $0.5264 after the company announced a national coverage agreement with UnitedHealthcare for its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay for metastatic CNS cancer.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares dropped 14% to $4.88 following the release of fourth-quarter results.
- Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) were down 23% to $43.86 after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) was down, falling 31% to $0.4359 after the company approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $64.88 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,761.50.
Silver traded up 1.2% to $44.725 on Thursday, while copper fell 1% to $4.7660.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.52%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.18%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.24%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 0.62% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.46% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.27%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.13%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.68%.
Economics
- U.S. wholesale inventories declined by 0.2% month-over-month to $898.8 billion in August, compared to market estimates of a 0.1% increase.
- U.S. durable goods orders climbed by 2.9% month-over-month to $312.1 billion in August, compared to a revised 2.7% decline in July and versus market estimates of a 0.5% fall.
- The U.S. trade deficit in goods shrank by $17.3 billion month-over-month to $85.5 billion in August, compared to market estimates of $95.65 billion.
- Initial jobless claims declined by 14,000 from the previous week to 218,000 in the third week of September, compared to market estimates of 235,000.
- The U.S. economy grew by an annualized rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the second estimate.
