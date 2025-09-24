Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; US Crude Oil Stocks Fall

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.35% to 46,129.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.47% to 22,468.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 6,630.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.9% on Wednesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 0.607 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, compared to market estimates of a 0.8-million-barrel gain.

Equities Trading UP



uniQure N.V. QURE shares shot up 235% to $45.79 after the company announced it entered into a $175 million non-dilutive senior secured term loan facility with Hercules Capital.

Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS got a boost, surging 120% to $7.18 after the company announced it entered into a $150 million common stock purchase agreement with CREO.

Lithium Americas Corp. LAC shares were also up, gaining 97% to $6.05 after Reuters reported Trump officials are seeking an equity stake in the company as part of a renegotiation of a $2.26 billion loan for the Thacker Pass lithium project.

Equities Trading DOWN

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD WOK shares dropped 88% to $0.1081. WORK Medical Technology Group partnered with Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association to collaborate on blockchain and RWA innovations.

Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc. FCHL were down 33% to $0.7142.

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited ZYBT was down, falling 28% to $5.01.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $64.97 while gold traded down 1.3% at $3,767.30.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $44.105 on Wednesday, while copper rose 3.8% to $4.8220.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.29%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.23% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.57% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.37%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.83% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.47%.

Economics

Sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. jumped by 20.5% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 800,000 units in August.

Building permits in the U.S. declined by 2.3% to an annualized rate of 1.330 million in August.

The volume of mortgage applications increased by 0.6% from the previous week in the week ending Sept. 19.

Photo via Shuttterstock