September 24, 2025 2:14 PM 3 min read

Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; US Crude Oil Stocks Fall

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.35% to 46,129.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.47% to 22,468.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 6,630.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.9% on Wednesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 0.607 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 19, compared to market estimates of a 0.8-million-barrel gain.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • uniQure N.V. QURE shares shot up 235% to $45.79 after the company announced it entered into a $175 million non-dilutive senior secured term loan facility with Hercules Capital.
  • Shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS got a boost, surging 120% to $7.18 after the company announced it entered into a $150 million common stock purchase agreement with CREO.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. LAC shares were also up, gaining 97% to $6.05 after Reuters reported Trump officials are seeking an equity stake in the company as part of a renegotiation of a $2.26 billion loan for the Thacker Pass lithium project.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • WORK Medical Technology Group LTD WOK shares dropped 88% to $0.1081. WORK Medical Technology Group partnered with Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association to collaborate on blockchain and RWA innovations.
  • Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc. FCHL were down 33% to $0.7142.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited ZYBT was down, falling 28% to $5.01.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $64.97 while gold traded down 1.3% at $3,767.30.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $44.105 on Wednesday, while copper rose 3.8% to $4.8220.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.29%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.23% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.57% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.37%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.83% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.47%.

Economics

  • Sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. jumped by 20.5% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 800,000 units in August.
  • Building permits in the U.S. declined by 2.3% to an annualized rate of 1.330 million in August.
  • The volume of mortgage applications increased by 0.6% from the previous week in the week ending Sept. 19.

