screen showing Dow Jones graph
September 23, 2025 10:17 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps 250 Points; AutoZone Posts Downbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 46,648.21 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 22,714.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 6,693.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 2.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

AutoZone, Inc. AZO reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $48.71, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $50.91. Quarterly sales of $6.242 billion (+0.6% year over year) missed the Street view of $6.245 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE shares shot up 222% to $10.56 after the company announced a private placement financing and investment from Evo Fund.
  • Shares of Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG got a boost, surging 126% to $0.8299 after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a merger transaction with BlockFuel Energy. The company announced a 5-for-1 reverse stock split.
  • STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN shares were also up, gaining 60% to $2.7103.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Boxlight Corporation BOXL shares dropped 37% to $3.00 after the company announced the pricing of a $4 million offering of 1,333,333 shares at $3.00 per share.
  • Shares of AtlasClear Holdings, Inc ATCH were down 21% to $0.4556.
  • GDEV Inc. GDEV was down, falling 20% to $25.07.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $63.41 while gold traded up 1.1% at $3,816.20.

Silver traded up 1% to $44.660 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.6400.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.6% and France's CAC 40 surged 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.70%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global US services PMI declined to 53.9 in September from 54.5 in the previous month.
  • The S&P Global US manufacturing PMI fell to 52 in September from 53 in August.
  • The United States current account deficit shrank by 42.9% to $251.3 billion in the second quarter.

