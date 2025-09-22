Gold bars on white table
September 22, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

Gold Gains Over 1%; Quantum Computing Shares Plunge

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 46,321.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 22,685.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,674.60.

Check This Out: Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Plunge This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Pfizer Inc. PFE on Monday agreed to acquire Metsera, Inc. MTSR to accelerate the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

The acquisition brings a portfolio of differentiated oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin, and combination therapy candidates.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares shot up 157% to $6.20 after the company announced it will be renamed AVAX One and will raise approximately $550 million.
  • Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN got a boost, surging 141% to $6.86 after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.
  • MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX shares were also up, gaining 134% to $23.43 after the company announced once-weekly Canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares dropped 38% to $0.1813. Chijet Motor named Jason Miller as COO, effective immediately.
  • Shares of Cosan S.A. CSAN were down 23% to $4.3850. HSBC analyst Lilyanna Yang downgraded Cosan from Hold to Reduce and announced a $4.4 price target.
  • Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT was down, falling 14% to $19.97 after the company announced a $500 million oversubscribed private placement of 26,867,276 shares.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $62.23 while gold traded up 1.3% at $3,752.30.

Silver traded up 2.1% to $43.835 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.6085.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.08%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.72% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.56% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.99%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.76%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.56%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.12 in August, recording the highest reading in five months, versus a revised reading of -0.28 in August.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AGRI Logo
AGRIAgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd
$5.77139.4%
Overview
CJET Logo
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$0.1839-36.8%
CSAN Logo
CSANCosan SA
$4.34-23.3%
MBX Logo
MBXMBX Biosciences Inc
$20.30103.0%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$54.0662.2%
PFE Logo
PFEPfizer Inc
$24.552.18%
QLGN Logo
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$5.1480.9%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$20.00-14.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved