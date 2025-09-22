Gold Gains Over 1%; Quantum Computing Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 46,321.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 22,685.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,674.60.

Check This Out: Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Plunge This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Pfizer Inc. PFE on Monday agreed to acquire Metsera, Inc. MTSR to accelerate the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

The acquisition brings a portfolio of differentiated oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin, and combination therapy candidates.

Equities Trading UP



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares shot up 157% to $6.20 after the company announced it will be renamed AVAX One and will raise approximately $550 million.

shares shot up 157% to $6.20 after the company announced it will be renamed AVAX One and will raise approximately $550 million. Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN got a boost, surging 141% to $6.86 after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.

got a boost, surging 141% to $6.86 after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company. MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX shares were also up, gaining 134% to $23.43 after the company announced once-weekly Canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial.

Equities Trading DOWN

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares dropped 38% to $0.1813. Chijet Motor named Jason Miller as COO, effective immediately.

shares dropped 38% to $0.1813. Chijet Motor named Jason Miller as COO, effective immediately. Shares of Cosan S.A. CSAN were down 23% to $4.3850. HSBC analyst Lilyanna Yang downgraded Cosan from Hold to Reduce and announced a $4.4 price target.

were down 23% to $4.3850. HSBC analyst Lilyanna Yang downgraded Cosan from Hold to Reduce and announced a $4.4 price target. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT was down, falling 14% to $19.97 after the company announced a $500 million oversubscribed private placement of 26,867,276 shares.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $62.23 while gold traded up 1.3% at $3,752.30.

Silver traded up 2.1% to $43.835 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.6085.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.08%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.72% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.56% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.99%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.76%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.56%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to -0.12 in August, recording the highest reading in five months, versus a revised reading of -0.28 in August.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock