Gold Falls Over 1%; Darden Posts Downbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.37% to 46,190.85 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 22,500.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 6,641.29.

Check This Out: This Target Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, materials stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Darden Restaurants reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.00 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.004 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.040 billion.

Equities Trading UP



89bio, Inc. ETNB shares shot up 86% to $15.02 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Roche.

shares shot up 86% to $15.02 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Roche. Shares of Intel Corporation INTC got a boost, surging 27% to $31.59 after the company announced it will jointly develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products with NVIDIA, which will invest $5 billion in Intel’s stock at $23.28 per share.

got a boost, surging 27% to $31.59 after the company announced it will jointly develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products with NVIDIA, which will invest $5 billion in Intel’s stock at $23.28 per share. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO shares were also up, gaining 62% to $2.2863 following breakthrough clinical results demonstrating its drug's potential to redefine frontline AML treatment.

Equities Trading DOWN

Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares dropped 39% to $3.4900 as the company evaluates FDA feedback to determine next steps. A path forward under the accelerated approval pathway has not been determined.

shares dropped 39% to $3.4900 as the company evaluates FDA feedback to determine next steps. A path forward under the accelerated approval pathway has not been determined. Shares of BioCardia, Inc. BCDA were down 29% to $1.0850 after the company announced the pricing of up to $12 million public offering and disclosed primary endpoint results of open label roll-in cohort of CardiAMP cell therapy in chronic myocardial ischemia trial.

were down 29% to $1.0850 after the company announced the pricing of up to $12 million public offering and disclosed primary endpoint results of open label roll-in cohort of CardiAMP cell therapy in chronic myocardial ischemia trial. Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY was down, falling 21% to $26.72 after the company announced it is making a statement following Danone’s withdraw of its acquisition proposal.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $64.50 while gold traded down 1.2% at $3,674.30.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $41.995 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.5930.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.79%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.34%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.16% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.95% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.15%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.35%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.15% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 33,000 from the previous week to 231,000 in the second week of September, compared to market estimates of 240,000.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index rose to +23.2 in September, recording its highest level since January, and compared to -0.3 in August.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock