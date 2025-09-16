Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Bionano Genomics Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded down 0.37% to 45,713.02 while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 22,341.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 6,605.77.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.
Top Headline
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. PLAY posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday.
Dave & Buster's reported second-quarter revenue of $557.41 million, missing analyst estimates of $562.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The entertainment and dining company reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, missing estimates of 92 cents per share.
Equities Trading UP
- Turbo Energy, S.A. TURB shares shot up 408% to $13.72 after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh.
- Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN got a boost, surging 28% to $19.13 after the company and Disney entered a non-binding term sheet to develop a digital comics platform featuring current and past comics from across Disney’s portfolio.
- Jumia Technologies AG JMIA shares were also up, gaining 22% to $11.90. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Jumia Technologies from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6.5 to $15.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO shares dropped 41% to $1.6398 after the company announced the pricing of $10 million public offering.
- Shares of GD Culture Group Limited GDC were down 19% to $7.84. GD Culture entered into share exchange agreement to acquire Pallas Capital’s assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin, for 39,189,344 shares.
- Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT was down, falling 17% to $23.79. Next Technology Holding filed for stock shelf of up to $500 million.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $64.70 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,726.00.
Silver traded up 0.1% to $43.000 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.7120.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.86%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.30%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.74%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 1.29% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.72% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.03%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.73%.
Economics
- U.S. business inventories increased by 0.2% month-over-month in July, in line with market estimates.
- The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in steady at 32 in September, the same as in the previous month.
- U.S. industrial production rose 0.1% in August, following a 0.4% decline in the previous month and topping market expectations for a 0.1% decline.
- U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, the same versus the revised 0.6% gain in July and topping market expectations of a 0.2% gain.
- Export prices increased 0.3% month-over-month in August, while import prices rose by 0.3% in August.
