Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Bionano Genomics Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.37% to 45,713.02 while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 22,341.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 6,605.77.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. PLAY posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday.

Dave & Buster's reported second-quarter revenue of $557.41 million, missing analyst estimates of $562.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The entertainment and dining company reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, missing estimates of 92 cents per share.

Equities Trading UP



Turbo Energy, S.A. TURB shares shot up 408% to $13.72 after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh.

shares shot up 408% to $13.72 after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh. Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN got a boost, surging 28% to $19.13 after the company and Disney entered a non-binding term sheet to develop a digital comics platform featuring current and past comics from across Disney’s portfolio.

got a boost, surging 28% to $19.13 after the company and Disney entered a non-binding term sheet to develop a digital comics platform featuring current and past comics from across Disney’s portfolio. Jumia Technologies AG JMIA shares were also up, gaining 22% to $11.90. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Jumia Technologies from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6.5 to $15.

Equities Trading DOWN

Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO shares dropped 41% to $1.6398 after the company announced the pricing of $10 million public offering.

shares dropped 41% to $1.6398 after the company announced the pricing of $10 million public offering. Shares of GD Culture Group Limited GDC were down 19% to $7.84. GD Culture entered into share exchange agreement to acquire Pallas Capital’s assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin, for 39,189,344 shares.

were down 19% to $7.84. GD Culture entered into share exchange agreement to acquire Pallas Capital’s assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin, for 39,189,344 shares. Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT was down, falling 17% to $23.79. Next Technology Holding filed for stock shelf of up to $500 million.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $64.70 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,726.00.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $43.000 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.7120.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.86%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.30%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.74%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 1.29% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.72% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.03%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.73%.

Economics

U.S. business inventories increased by 0.2% month-over-month in July, in line with market estimates.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in steady at 32 in September, the same as in the previous month.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.1% in August, following a 0.4% decline in the previous month and topping market expectations for a 0.1% decline.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, the same versus the revised 0.6% gain in July and topping market expectations of a 0.2% gain.

Export prices increased 0.3% month-over-month in August, while import prices rose by 0.3% in August.

