US Stocks Mixed; Adobe Posts Upbeat Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 50 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.16% to 46,033.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 22,061.27. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.03% to 6,585.59.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday's closing bell.

Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.18. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.99 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Equities Trading UP



Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. AGAE shares shot up 106% to $1.8792 after the company announced an initial investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its treasury strategy.

shares shot up 106% to $1.8792 after the company announced an initial investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its treasury strategy. Shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK got a boost, surging 81% to $8.83 after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital. Sixth Borough Capital committed to purchase up to $20 million of the company’s stock.

got a boost, surging 81% to $8.83 after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital. Sixth Borough Capital committed to purchase up to $20 million of the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust OPI shares were also up, gaining 76% to $0.5440.

Equities Trading DOWN

Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares dropped 55% to $0.1612 r after the company announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split.

shares dropped 55% to $0.1612 r after the company announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split. Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA were down 29% to $1.4315 after the company announced the pricing of its $20 million public offering of 12.5 million shares and warrants at $1.60.

were down 29% to $1.4315 after the company announced the pricing of its $20 million public offering of 12.5 million shares and warrants at $1.60. Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA was down, falling 25% to $2.9494.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.6% to $63.37 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,689.00.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $42.730 on Friday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.6520.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.89%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 1.16%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

Data on Michigan consumer sentiment will be released today.

