Nasdaq Jumps Over 150 Points; Kroger Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 1.32% to 46,089.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.72% to 22,044.49. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 6,584.57.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Kroger Company KR reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents. Quarterly sales of $33.94 billion, marginally missing the consensus view of $34.102 billion.

Kroger lifted its FY25 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70–$4.80, up from $4.60–$4.80, compared with the $4.77 analyst consensus. Adjusted identical sales without fuel is expected to rise in the range of 2.7%-3.4% (prior view: 2.25% – 3.25%).

Equities Trading UP



MOGU Inc. MOGU shares shot up 110% to $5.24 after the company approved a strategic allocation of up to $20 million of corporate assets to digital currencies.

Equities Trading DOWN

Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE shares dropped 41% to $1.3501 after the company announced a $7.5 million public offering of 5,769,230 shares at $1.30 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $62.54 while gold traded down 0.4% at $3,668.70.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $41.840 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.4% to $4.6370.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.47%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.57%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.70%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.18% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.63% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.43%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.65% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.

Economics

In August 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% from a year earlier, matching expectations but marking the highest level since January.

Initial jobless claims climbed by 27,000 from the previous week to 263,000 in the first week of September.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 71 billion cubic feet during the week ended Sept. 5, compared to market estimates of 68 bcf.

