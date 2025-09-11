Nasdaq Jumps Over 150 Points; Kroger Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded up 1.32% to 46,089.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.72% to 22,044.49. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 6,584.57.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.6% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.2%.
Top Headline
Kroger Company KR reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday.
The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents. Quarterly sales of $33.94 billion, marginally missing the consensus view of $34.102 billion.
Kroger lifted its FY25 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70–$4.80, up from $4.60–$4.80, compared with the $4.77 analyst consensus. Adjusted identical sales without fuel is expected to rise in the range of 2.7%-3.4% (prior view: 2.25% – 3.25%).
Equities Trading UP
- MOGU Inc. MOGU shares shot up 110% to $5.24 after the company approved a strategic allocation of up to $20 million of corporate assets to digital currencies.
- Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN got a boost, surging 56% to $9.17 after the company announced that Kaz Nejatian was appointed chief executive officer and that co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu are returning to the board of directors.
- Vince Holding Corp. VNCE shares were also up, gaining 92% to $3.1908 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE shares dropped 41% to $1.3501 after the company announced a $7.5 million public offering of 5,769,230 shares at $1.30 per share.
- Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA were down 19% to $37.42 after the company announced a $500 million offering of common stock.
- The Lovesac Company LOVE was down, falling 14% to $17.89 after the company cut FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance and narrowed its sales outlook.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $62.54 while gold traded down 0.4% at $3,668.70.
Silver traded up 0.6% to $41.840 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.4% to $4.6370.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.47%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.57%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.70%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.18% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.63% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.43%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.65% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.
Economics
- In August 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% from a year earlier, matching expectations but marking the highest level since January.
- Initial jobless claims climbed by 27,000 from the previous week to 263,000 in the first week of September.
- U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 71 billion cubic feet during the week ended Sept. 5, compared to market estimates of 68 bcf.
