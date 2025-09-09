Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.33% to 45,664.09 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 21,842.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,506.81.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Korn Ferry KFY reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $715.543 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $689.229 million.

Equities Trading UP



CaliberCos Inc. CWD shares shot up 700% to $17.19 after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.

shares shot up 700% to $17.19 after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy. Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML got a boost, surging 58% to $47.66 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis.

got a boost, surging 58% to $47.66 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis. Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares were also up, gaining 36% to $87.14 after the company announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft.

Equities Trading DOWN

Core & Main, Inc. CNM shares dropped 23% to $51.00 after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

shares dropped 23% to $51.00 after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Shares of SailPoint, Inc. SAIL were down 9% to $20.33 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

were down 9% to $20.33 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates. PACS Group, Inc. PACS was down, falling 30% to $7.88 after the company announced that CFO Derick Apt resigned.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.6% to $63.25 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,689.80.

Silver traded down 1% to $41.520 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.5635.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.21%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.19%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.54% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.42%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.19%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.51% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

The US economy added 911,000 lesser jobs during the twelve months through March 2025 than initially reported.

