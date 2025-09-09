Nasdaq
September 9, 2025 1:30 PM 2 min read

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.33% to 45,664.09 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 21,842.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,506.81.

Check This Out: Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Korn Ferry KFY reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $715.543 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $689.229 million.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • CaliberCos Inc. CWD shares shot up 700% to $17.19 after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.
  • Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML got a boost, surging 58% to $47.66 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis.
  • Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares were also up, gaining 36% to $87.14 after the company announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Core & Main, Inc. CNM shares dropped 23% to $51.00 after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Shares of SailPoint, Inc. SAIL were down 9% to $20.33 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • PACS Group, Inc. PACS was down, falling 30% to $7.88 after the company announced that CFO Derick Apt resigned.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.6% to $63.25 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,689.80.

Silver traded down 1% to $41.520 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.5635.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.21%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.19%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.54% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.42%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.19%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.51% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

The US economy added 911,000 lesser jobs during the twelve months through March 2025 than initially reported.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CNM Logo
CNMCore & Main Inc
$49.41-25.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.99
Growth
71.99
Quality
N/A
Value
24.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CWD Logo
CWDCaliberCos Inc
$11.65441.8%
KFY Logo
KFYKorn Ferry
$73.931.96%
NBIS Logo
NBISNebius Group NV
$98.0953.1%
PACS Logo
PACSPACS Group Inc
$7.94-29.9%
SAIL Logo
SAILSailPoint Inc
$20.36-9.07%
TRML Logo
TRMLTourmaline Bio Inc
$47.6157.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved