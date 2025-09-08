Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Planet Labs Shares Jump After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.20% to 45,310.19 while the NASDAQ rose 0.70% to 21,851.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 6,494.70.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, real estate stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL surged around 14% on Monday after the company released earnings results for the second quarter.

The company reported a quarterly loss of 3 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $73.386 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $65.740 million.

Planet Labs raised its FY2026 sales guidance from $265.000 million-$280.000 million to $281.000 million-$289.000 million.

Equities Trading UP



Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP shares shot up 179% to $40.06 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures met its primary endpoint.

shares shot up 179% to $40.06 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures met its primary endpoint. Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR got a boost, surging 91% to $4.2201 after the company announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to BA-101 for the treatment of Glioblastoma.

got a boost, surging 91% to $4.2201 after the company announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to BA-101 for the treatment of Glioblastoma. Sky Quarry Inc. SKYQ shares were also up, gaining 67% to $0.6938.

Equities Trading DOWN

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares dropped 40% to $1.4601 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter financial results.

shares dropped 40% to $1.4601 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter financial results. Shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF were down 36% to $3.00 after jumping 94% on Friday.

were down 36% to $3.00 after jumping 94% on Friday. Sono Group N.V. SSM was down, falling 31% to $10.00 after dipping 34% on Friday. Sono Group announced Nasdaq uplisting approval.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.3% to $63.30 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,655.10.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.855 on Monday, while copper rose 0.3% to $4.5650.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.5% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.45%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.85%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.38% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.1%.

Economics

Data on consumer inflation expectations will be released today.

