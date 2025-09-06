Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Alphabet, Broadcom, Lululemon — And Gold Rush Continues

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets ended the week mixed as weak labor data underscored slowing momentum. August payrolls rose by only 22,000 jobs, with prior months revised lower, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of its September 17 meeting. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remains near record highs despite the softening backdrop.

Safe-haven demand surged. Gold climbed past $3,500 an ounce, extending its 2025 rally to more than 37% amid investor doubts over Fed independence and growing political pressure from President Trump. Treasury yields eased as traders priced in a likely rate cut.

Looking to Sept. 8–12, markets will focus on upcoming inflation reports and Fed commentary. Futures now imply a 25-basis-point cut, though policymakers stress data dependence, leaving investor sentiment finely balanced.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Alphabet stock hits all-time high after judge issues ruling in antitrust case”, by Adam Eckert, reports that Alphabet Inc. GOOG shares surged as U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google will not be required to divest its Chrome browser or Android operating system—though it must share search data with competitors—clearing a major overhang and pushing the stock to new record highs.

“Broadcom beats Q3 earnings estimates as AI revenue growth accelerates”, by Adam Eckert, reports that Broadcom Inc. AVGO exceeded estimates in Q3—with $15.95 billion in revenue and $1.69 EPS—and saw AI-related revenue surge 63% to $5.2 billion, setting the stage for even stronger growth with a projected $6.2 billion in AI revenue for Q4.

“Tesla gets some good news in China finally: wholesale sales up 22.6%”, by Chris Katje, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA saw its August wholesale deliveries in China rise 22.6% from July to 83,192 units—marking its strongest month of 2025—even as year-over-year sales remained down about 4%, signaling a possible stabilization in demand and production from its Shanghai Gigafactory.

The Bears

“Lululemon stock tumbles on mixed Q2 earnings, lower guidance”, by Adam Eckert, reports that Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares fell sharply after the company delivered second-quarter revenue of $2.53 billion—just below the $2.54 billion consensus—and earnings of $3.10 per share, topping the $2.90 estimate; management then lowered its full-year guidance to revenue of $10.85–$11 billion and EPS of $12.77–$12.97, signaling headwinds ahead.

“C3.ai Q1 earnings: Revenue miss, EPS miss, CEO transition — ‘Completely unacceptable'”, by Adam Eckert, reports that C3.ai Inc. AI fell after reporting Q1 results with $70.26 million in revenue and an adjusted loss of 37 cents per share—both significantly below expectations—while announcing the appointment of Stephen Ehikian as CEO, as Executive Chair Tom Siebel called the quarter "completely unacceptable."

“Figma stock plunges on Q2 EPS miss: Details”, by Erica Kollmann, reports that Figma Inc. FIG dropped sharply after its second-quarter earnings showed a loss of $0.00 per share—missing the $0.18 expected—despite revenue of $249.64 million beating estimates of $228.2 million and a net dollar retention rate of 129% among high-revenue customers.

