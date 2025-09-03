Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.37% to 45,130.04 while the NASDAQ rose 0.90% to 21,471.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 6,435.43.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 3.1% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 1.9%.
Top Headline
The Campbell's Company CPB posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.
The company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 1% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2.32 billion, slightly missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Adjusted EPS of 62 cents beat the consensus estimate of 56 cents.
Campbell expects full-year sales between $10.035 billion and $10.240 billion, representing a decline of 2% to flat growth. The company projects adjusted EBIT to fall 9% to 13%, with adjusted earnings per share forecast in the range of $2.40 to $2.55.
Equities Trading UP
- BT Brands, Inc. BTBD shares shot up 76% to $3.27 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Aero Velocity.
- Shares of Macy’s, Inc. M got a boost, surging 19% to $16.02 after the company reported second-quarter results above estimates and raised its FY2025 guidance.
- REV Group, Inc. REVG shares were also up, gaining 8% to $56.01 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares dropped 62% to $0.2226 after the company announced the pricing of a $8 million offering of 13.56 million shares and warrants at a combined price of $0.59 per share and accompanying warrant.
- Shares of Bruker Corporation BRKR were down 10% to $29.78 as the company announced a public offering of $600 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE was down, falling 19% to $7.81. The company announced data from its 200 mg single and multidose and 400 mg single dose cohorts of its ongoing phase 1b/2a restoraation-2 study evaluating WVE-006 as treatment for AATD.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $64.00 while gold traded up 0.9% at $3,623.50.
Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.895 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.6380.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.44%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.18%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.32%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.35% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.68% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.88%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.60%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.16% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.51%.
Economics
- The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. declined by 1.2% from the previous week in the week ending Aug. 2.
- U.S. job openings declined by 176,000 to 7.18 million in July 2025, compared to market expectations of 7.4 million.
- New orders for U.S. manufactured goods declined by 1.3% month-over-month to $603.6 billion in July following a 4.8% plunge in the prior month.
