Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.37% to 45,130.04 while the NASDAQ rose 0.90% to 21,471.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 6,435.43.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 3.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 1.9%.

Top Headline

The Campbell's Company CPB posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 1% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2.32 billion, slightly missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Adjusted EPS of 62 cents beat the consensus estimate of 56 cents.

Campbell expects full-year sales between $10.035 billion and $10.240 billion, representing a decline of 2% to flat growth. The company projects adjusted EBIT to fall 9% to 13%, with adjusted earnings per share forecast in the range of $2.40 to $2.55.

Equities Trading UP



BT Brands, Inc. BTBD shares shot up 76% to $3.27 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Aero Velocity.

Shares of Macy's, Inc. M got a boost, surging 19% to $16.02 after the company reported second-quarter results above estimates and raised its FY2025 guidance.

REV Group, Inc. REVG shares were also up, gaining 8% to $56.01 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET shares dropped 62% to $0.2226 after the company announced the pricing of a $8 million offering of 13.56 million shares and warrants at a combined price of $0.59 per share and accompanying warrant.

Shares of Bruker Corporation BRKR were down 10% to $29.78 as the company announced a public offering of $600 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE was down, falling 19% to $7.81. The company announced data from its 200 mg single and multidose and 400 mg single dose cohorts of its ongoing phase 1b/2a restoraation-2 study evaluating WVE-006 as treatment for AATD.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $64.00 while gold traded up 0.9% at $3,623.50.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.895 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.6380.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.44%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.18%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.32%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.35% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.68% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.88%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.60%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.16% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.51%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. declined by 1.2% from the previous week in the week ending Aug. 2.

U.S. job openings declined by 176,000 to 7.18 million in July 2025, compared to market expectations of 7.4 million.

New orders for U.S. manufactured goods declined by 1.3% month-over-month to $603.6 billion in July following a 4.8% plunge in the prior month.

