Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 1% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 1.08% to 45,052.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.60% to 21,111.52. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.32% to 6,374.93.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Nio NIO shares fell around 2% on Tuesday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly revenue of 19.01 billion Chinese yuan ($2.65 billion), up 9.0% year-over-year (Y/Y). The revenue grew by 57.9% sequentially. Analysts, on average, estimated revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted loss per share per ADS of 1.85 yuan, or 25 cents, compared to a 2.21 yuan loss in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had called for a loss of 30 cents per ADS.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects vehicle deliveries to range between 87,000 and 91,000 units, reflecting an increase of approximately 40.7% to 47.1% compared with the same period in 2024.

Equities Trading UP



Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK shares shot up 38% to $48.74 after the company highlighted long-term safety and efficacy of Aficamten in multiple clinical trials presented at ESC Congress 2025.

shares shot up 38% to $48.74 after the company highlighted long-term safety and efficacy of Aficamten in multiple clinical trials presented at ESC Congress 2025. Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc CARM got a boost, surging 90% to $0.4088 after the company announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix.

got a boost, surging 90% to $0.4088 after the company announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix. United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR shares were also up, gaining 39% to $422.36 after the company announced that its TETON-2 study evaluating the use of nebulized Tyvaso Inhalation Solution for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met its primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating improvement in absolute forced vital capacity relative to placebo.

Equities Trading DOWN

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ZONE shares dropped 58% to $2.8800 after the company announced a $175,000,420 PIPE agreement for offer and sale of 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants.

shares dropped 58% to $2.8800 after the company announced a $175,000,420 PIPE agreement for offer and sale of 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC were down 16% to $1.5095 as the company disclosed a $200 million offering.

were down 16% to $1.5095 as the company disclosed a $200 million offering. Celularity Inc. CELU was down, falling 37% to $2.4500. Celularity received Nasdaq notification regarding Form 10-Q.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $64.78 while gold traded up 1.3% at $3,560.60.

Silver traded up 1.7% to $41.395 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.5895.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.17%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.42%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.60%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.66% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.36% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.29%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.47%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.26%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI came in at 53.0 in August, compared to the preliminary reading of 53.3 and versus 49.8 in July.

U.S. construction spending declined by 0.1% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,139.1 billion in July.

The ISM manufacturing PMI rose to 48.7 in August compared to 48.0 in the previous month, but came in short of market estimates of 49.0.

