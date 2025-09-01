Are Markets Open On Labor Day? Here's What's Open And What's Closed On September 1

Labor Day, falling on Monday, Sept. 1, this year, honors the contributions of American workers and marks the unofficial end of summer. Established as a federal holiday in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland, it stems from late 19th-century labor movements advocating for better working conditions.

Which Financial Markets Are Open And Closed On Labor Day?

While many enjoy a three-day weekend, the holiday affects business operations across the U.S. Financial markets, banks, and postal services will be closed. Still, most retail stores and restaurants remain open, often with holiday sales on appliances, clothing, and outdoor gear.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, the primary U.S. stock exchanges, will be closed on Sept. 1, resuming normal trading hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

This aligns with the 2025 holiday schedule, which includes 10 full closures, including Labor Day. Bond markets, guided by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), will also be closed, providing traders with an extended weekend. Cryptocurrency markets, however, operate 24/7 and are unaffected by the holiday.

Are Banks, Postal Services Functional?

The United States Postal Service will suspend operations, with no retail services or regular mail delivery. Priority Mail Express offers limited holiday service, but most packages from FedEx and UPS face delays, except for critical shipments.

UPS Stores may close, while FedEx Offices operate modified hours. Non-essential government offices, schools, courts, and libraries will close, delaying services like DMV visits or trash pickup in many areas.

Will The Stores And Fast Food Outlets Be Open?

On a brighter note, retail thrives on Labor Day. Walmart Inc. WMT and Target Corp. TGT stores will open at regular hours, with sales on electronics and apparel.

Home Depot Inc. HD and Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW remain open for home projects. Grocery chains like Kroger Co. KR, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods operate normally, though Aldi has limited hours.

Costco Wholesale Corp. COST warehouses, however, close entirely, consistent with its policy on major holidays. Sam’s Club shortens to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for Club members. Pharmacies at CVS Health Corp. CVS and Walgreens stay open, but some may have reduced hours.

Most fast-food outlets, including McDonald’s Corp. MCD, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, and Chick-fil-A, will serve customers as usual, though locations vary.

What Happened On Friday?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.60% at $645.05, while the QQQ declined 1.16% to $570.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Plan for closures to ensure a smooth holiday. With markets shuttered but stores bustling, Labor Day offers opportunities for relaxation and last-minute summer deals.

