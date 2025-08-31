Powell's Rate Cut Signal, Nvidia's Earnings, US GDP Data On Blockchain, Economic Crisis Signal And More: This Week In Economy

It was a weekend filled with significant developments in the world of finance and technology. From the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut to Nvidia’s earnings, here’s a quick rundown of the top stories that you might have missed.
Fed Chair Powell Signals Rate Cut, Bond Market Disagrees
Despite the Federal Reserve’s potential plan for a rate cut in September, the bond market, particularly long-dated Treasuries, is not showing enthusiasm. Macro strategist Jim Bianco warned that the bond market is sending a clear message, and it’s not in favor of these rate cuts.
Nvidia’s Earnings: A Make Or Break Moment
After a significant increase in market value, Nvidia Corp. NVDA is set to report its second-quarter earnings. This report could have a substantial impact on the company, the tech sector, and the market-tracking ETFs that have benefited from Nvidia’s rally.
Nvidia’s Stock On The Rise, Wall Street Takes A Breather
See Also: Billionaires ‘Know What They’re Doing,’ Lamborghini CEO Says As Trump Tariff Uncertainty Pauses Luxury Car Orders
Amidst a modest market pullback, Nvidia Corp. NVDA saw a 2% increase in midday trading on Monday. This surge brings Nvidia within 2 percentage points of its all-time high, despite the broader market’s slight decline following the Fed’s Friday rally.
US GDP Data On Blockchain: A Historic Move
The U.S. government’s decision to post GDP numbers on various blockchain platforms was lauded by cryptocurrency supporters. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) described the Commerce Department’s move as “historic” and a testament to America’s leadership in “digital innovation and transparency.”
Copper-To-Gold Ratio Signals Economic Crisis
The copper-to-gold ratio, a widely-watched indicator of global economic sentiment, has plummeted to its lowest level since March 2020. This sharp decline suggests that investors are losing faith in the strength of the economic recovery, raising concerns about a potential crisis.
Read Next: De-dollarization Will Hurt, But That’s The Whole Point
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.