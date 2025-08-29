Nasdaq
August 29, 2025 1:34 PM 3 min read

Nasdaq Down Over 1%; Alibaba Shares Jump Following Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.32% to 45,491.07 while the NASDAQ fell 1.34% to 21,415.35. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.77% to 6,451.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Alibaba Group Holding BABA shares jumped around 10% on Friday following the release of its fiscal first-quarter results, as the e-commerce giant co-founded by Jack Ma reported revenue that exceeded analyst expectations.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $34.57 billion, up 2% year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $34.26 billion. On a like-for-like basis, excluding revenue from the divested Sun Art and Intime businesses, Alibaba's revenue would have grown 10% year-over-year.

Despite the top-line beat, adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) came in at $2.06, falling short of the analyst consensus of $2.13.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Movano Inc. MOVE shares shot up 81% to $1.12 after the company was granted a Nasdaq extension to regain compliance with filing by September 30 and $1 bid price rules by October 30, 2025.
  • Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN got a boost, surging 92% to $3.71 after the company announced it signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with OOKC Group to develop a Web3.0 digital investment banking platform.
  • Ambarella, Inc. AMBA shares were also up, gaining 19% to $84.38 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and guided third-quarter sales above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares dropped 16% to $64.88 after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
  • Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. YYAI were down 57% to $1.63 after the company announced an agreement to establish the aiRWA digital asset platform.
  • Mesoblast Ltd MESO was down, falling 13% to $13.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected FY EPS results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $64.31 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,485.30.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $39.66 on Friday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.5710.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.22%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.78%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.03%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.07% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.24% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.32%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.34%.

Economics

  • In July, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index—the Fed’s broad measure of inflation—increased 2.6% from a year earlier, right in line with Wall Street expectations.
  • The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased by $18.7 billion from the previous month to $103.6 billion in July compared to market estimates of $89.5 billion.
  • U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.2% month-over-month to $908.4 billion in July compared to a 0.1% gain in June.
  • U.S. personal income increased by 0.4% month-over-month to $25.905 trillion in July, while personal spending rose by 0.5% to $20.802 trillion.

