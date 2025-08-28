Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Dollar General Earnings Beat Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.11% to 45,616.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 21,697.97. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 6,497.14.

Check This Out: Top 3 Health Care Stocks You’ll Regret Missing This Quarter

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Dollar General Corporation DG reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY2025 guidance.

The company posted net sales of $10.72 billion, up 5.1% year-over-year, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Earnings came in at $1.86 per share, topping the Street's estimate of $1.57.

Equities Trading UP



Sound Group Inc. SOGP shares shot up 161% to $9.90 following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS.

shares shot up 161% to $9.90 following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS. Shares of CaliberCos Inc. CWD got a boost, surging 46% to $2.4850 after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.

got a boost, surging 46% to $2.4850 after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy. Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG shares were also up, gaining 31% to $79.51 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares dropped 55% to $1.0742 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for its resubmitted ONS-5010 BLA.

shares dropped 55% to $1.0742 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for its resubmitted ONS-5010 BLA. Shares of Accelerant Holdings ARX were down 27% to $21.52 following second-quarter results.

were down 27% to $21.52 following second-quarter results. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX was down, falling 33% to $0.4043. Moleculin announced exercise of warrants for $6.0 million gross proceeds.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $63.69 while gold traded up 0.8% at $3,475.40.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $39.745 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.9% to $4.5350.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.20%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.34%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.42%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.03% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.24% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.73%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.81%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.14% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.87%.

Economics

U.S. pending home sales declined by 0.4% from the previous month in July following a 0.8% decline in the previous month.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 229,000 in the week ending Aug. 23, compared to market expectations of 230,000.

The U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter.

The Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing Production Index rose to 0 in August from -3 in July.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 18 billion cubic feet during the week ended Aug. 22.

U.S. pending home sales declined by 0.4% from the previous month in July following a 0.8% fall in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock