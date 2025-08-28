US Stocks Mixed; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 45,491.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 21,626.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.04% to 6,478.86.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP



Sound Group Inc. SOGP shares shot up 76% to $6.68 following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS.

shares shot up 76% to $6.68 following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS. Shares of CaliberCos Inc. CWD got a boost, surging 60% to $2.7098 after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.

got a boost, surging 60% to $2.7098 after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB shares were also up, gaining 48% to $1.3501.

Equities Trading DOWN

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares dropped 51% to $1.1599 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for its resubmitted ONS-5010 BLA.

shares dropped 51% to $1.1599 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for its resubmitted ONS-5010 BLA. Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO were down 40% to $0.2043.

were down 40% to $0.2043. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX was down, falling 32% to $0.4117. Moleculin announced exercise of warrants for $6.0 million gross proceeds.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $63.48 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,468.00.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $39.630 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.5275.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.73%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.81%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.14% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.87%.

Economics

U.S. pending home sales declined by 0.4% from the previous month in July following a 0.8% decline in the previous month.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 229,000 in the week ending Aug. 23, compared to market expectations of 230,000.

The U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter.

