US Stocks Mixed; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 45,491.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 21,626.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.04% to 6,478.86.
Check This Out: Top 3 Health Care Stocks You’ll Regret Missing This Quarter
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 0.5% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 0.8%.
Top Headline
Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.
The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Equities Trading UP
- Sound Group Inc. SOGP shares shot up 76% to $6.68 following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS.
- Shares of CaliberCos Inc. CWD got a boost, surging 60% to $2.7098 after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB shares were also up, gaining 48% to $1.3501.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares dropped 51% to $1.1599 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for its resubmitted ONS-5010 BLA.
- Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO were down 40% to $0.2043.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX was down, falling 32% to $0.4117. Moleculin announced exercise of warrants for $6.0 million gross proceeds.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $63.48 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,468.00.
Silver traded up 1.1% to $39.630 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.5275.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.73%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.81%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.14% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.87%.
Economics
- U.S. pending home sales declined by 0.4% from the previous month in July following a 0.8% decline in the previous month.
- U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 229,000 in the week ending Aug. 23, compared to market expectations of 230,000.
- The U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter.
Now Read This:
- Marvell Technology Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.