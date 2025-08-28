Wall-street-shutter3
August 28, 2025 10:27 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 45,491.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 21,626.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.04% to 6,478.86.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 0.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Sound Group Inc. SOGP shares shot up 76% to $6.68 following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS.
  • Shares of CaliberCos Inc. CWD got a boost, surging 60% to $2.7098 after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB shares were also up, gaining 48% to $1.3501.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares dropped 51% to $1.1599 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for its resubmitted ONS-5010 BLA.
  • Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO were down 40% to $0.2043.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX was down, falling 32% to $0.4117. Moleculin announced exercise of warrants for $6.0 million gross proceeds.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $63.48 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,468.00.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $39.630 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.7% to $4.5275.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.73%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.81%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.14% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.87%.

Economics

  • U.S. pending home sales declined by 0.4% from the previous month in July following a 0.8% decline in the previous month.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 229,000 in the week ending Aug. 23, compared to market expectations of 230,000.
  • The U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in the second quarter, following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter.

