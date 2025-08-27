Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; UP Fintech Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.40% to 45,599.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 21,607.01. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 6,485.90.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares shot up 32% to $283.92 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

shares shot up 32% to $283.92 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY got a boost, surging 85% to $1.6594 after the company announced a one-time special cash dividend of $0.80 per share.

got a boost, surging 85% to $1.6594 after the company announced a one-time special cash dividend of $0.80 per share. Azitra, Inc. AZTR shares were also up, gaining 28% to $0.9736 after the company announced the dosing of its first patient in its Phase 1/2 trial of ATR04-48.

Equities Trading DOWN

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dropped 10% to $11.53 following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

shares dropped 10% to $11.53 following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Shares of Yuanbao Inc. YB were down 10% to $27.00 after reporting second-quarter results.

were down 10% to $27.00 after reporting second-quarter results. Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA was down, falling 20% to $6.45 after the company reported a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $64.09 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,432.70.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $38.385 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.5% to $4.4630.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.12%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.90%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.35%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.67% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.27% and China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.76%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications declined by 0.5% from the previous week in the third week of August, following a 1.4% decline in the prior month.

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 2.392 million barrels to 418.3 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 22, compared to market estimates of a 2 million-barrel drop.

Photo via Shutterstock