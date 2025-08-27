Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; UP Fintech Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded up 0.40% to 45,599.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 21,607.01. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 6,485.90.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks fell by 0.1%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares shot up 32% to $283.92 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
- Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY got a boost, surging 85% to $1.6594 after the company announced a one-time special cash dividend of $0.80 per share.
- Azitra, Inc. AZTR shares were also up, gaining 28% to $0.9736 after the company announced the dosing of its first patient in its Phase 1/2 trial of ATR04-48.
Equities Trading DOWN
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dropped 10% to $11.53 following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
- Shares of Yuanbao Inc. YB were down 10% to $27.00 after reporting second-quarter results.
- Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA was down, falling 20% to $6.45 after the company reported a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $64.09 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,432.70.
Silver traded down 0.6% to $38.385 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.5% to $4.4630.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.12%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.90%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.35%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.67% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.21% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.27% and China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.76%.
Economics
- The volume of mortgage applications declined by 0.5% from the previous week in the third week of August, following a 1.4% decline in the prior month.
- Crude oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 2.392 million barrels to 418.3 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 22, compared to market estimates of a 2 million-barrel drop.
