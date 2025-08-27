Dow Jones
August 27, 2025 10:38 AM

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; JM Smucker Earnings Miss Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.27% to 45,539.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 21,568.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.16% to 6,476.15.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.

JM Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.93 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.113 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.115 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Top KingWin Ltd WAI shares shot up 141% to $0.2732.
  • Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY got a boost, surging 82% to $1.6346 after the company announced a one-time special cash dividend of $0.80 per share.
  • Azitra, Inc. AZTR shares were also up, gaining 52% to $1.1510 after the company announced the dosing of its first patient in its Phase 1/2 trial of ATR04-48.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares dropped 30% to $0.7161.
  • Shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH were down 25% to $1.9500.
  • Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA was down, falling 21% to $6.35 after the company reported a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $63.64 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,430.50.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $38.375 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.2% to $4.4760.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.27% and China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.76%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications declined by 0.5% from the previous week in the third week of August, following a 1.4% decline in the prior month.

