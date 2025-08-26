US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.06% to 45,250.90 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 21,447.76. However, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% to 6,439.75.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares jumped by 0.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

American Woodmark Corp. AMWD reported weaker-than-expected sales for its fiscal first quarter.

The company posted net sales of $403.0 million, down 12.2% from the prior year and below analyst estimates of $413.28 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.01, missing the $1.24 consensus estimate and down from $2.14 in the prior year.

Equities Trading UP



Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR shares shot up 124% to $2.0999 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to stenoparib.

shares shot up 124% to $2.0999 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to stenoparib. Shares of EchoStar Corporation SATS got a boost, surging 77% to $52.75 after the company announced it will sell 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses for $23 billion.

got a boost, surging 77% to $52.75 after the company announced it will sell 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses for $23 billion. Invivyd, Inc. IVVD shares were also up, gaining 54% to $0.8562.

Equities Trading DOWN

ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares dropped 68% to $0.2472 after the company announced an $80 million capital distribution was paid.

shares dropped 68% to $0.2472 after the company announced an $80 million capital distribution was paid. Shares of Femasys Inc. FEMY were down 35% to $0.3330 after the company announced an $8 million underwritten public offering.

were down 35% to $0.3330 after the company announced an $8 million underwritten public offering. Inno Holdings Inc. INHD was down, falling 27% to $3.46.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $63.83 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,424.20.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $38.525 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.3% to $4.5330.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.97%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.18%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.04%.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders declined by 2.8% from the previous month to $302.8 billion in July compared to a revised 9.4% plunge in June.

The S&P Case-Schiller Home Price Index increased 2.1% year-over-year in June following a 2.8% gain in the previous month.

The FHFA house price index declined by 0.2% in June.

