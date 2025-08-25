Nvidia Rises, Wall Street Pauses As Oil Prices Jump To $65: What's Moving Markets Monday?

Nvidia Corp. NVDA is up 2% in midday trading Monday, moving within striking distance of its all-time high—now less than 2 percentage points away—as investors remain upbeat ahead of the company's highly anticipated earnings release this week.

The enthusiasm around Nvidia comes even as the broader market takes a modest step back following Friday's Fed-fueled rally.

Investors are pausing to reassess after a sharp move higher, spurred by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that rekindled hopes for a September rate cut.

Energy prices are also drawing attention. Crude oil jumped 2% to above $65 a barrel, marking its fourth straight day of gains and raising new inflation concerns just as markets start to price in looser financial conditions.

Geopolitical risks are back in focus. Hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the Ukraine war dimmed further as the odds of a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting faded, while Israel launched a strike on a Gaza hospital targeting a Hamas surveillance camera on the building’s roof, reportedly killing five journalists, according to AP News.

The U.S. dollar bounced slightly, rising 0.5% after sliding 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, Treasury yields ticked higher, with the 10-year yield up 2 basis points to 4.28%, reflecting a cautious tone in fixed income.

In crypto markets, the weekend selloff extended into Monday. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 0.9% to $112,500, on pace for its third consecutive daily decline. Losses were steeper elsewhere: Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 6.2%, Ethereum ETH/USD slid 4.5%, and Solana SOL/USD declined 5.1%, all almost erasing Friday’s gains.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Nasdaq 100 23,527.05 0.0% S&P 500 6,464.09 -0.1% Russell 2000 2,349.76 -0.6% Dow Jones 45,424.98 -0.7% Updated by 1:13 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.1% to $592.56.

eased 0.1% to $592.56. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.6% to $454.13.

slipped 0.6% to $454.13. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ was unchanged at $5724.4.

was unchanged at $5724.4. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM dropped 0.6% to $233.48.

dropped 0.6% to $233.48. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC outperformed, up 0.4%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.2%.

S&P 500’s Top Movers Of The Day

Name Chg % Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX 3.36% Western Digital Corp. WDC 3.30% Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK 3.20% Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN 2.95% APA Corp. APA 2.93%

Name Chg % Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP -9.20% CSX Corp. CSX -6.12% DexCom Inc. DXCM -5.99% Moderna Inc. MRNA -3.96% Eversource Energy ES -3.69%

