Nvidia Rises, Wall Street Pauses As Oil Prices Jump To $65: What's Moving Markets Monday?

- Nvidia climbs 2% ahead of earnings, closing in on record highs.
- Broader markets ease post-Powell rally; energy jumps, crypto and small caps slide.
Nvidia Corp. NVDA is up 2% in midday trading Monday, moving within striking distance of its all-time high—now less than 2 percentage points away—as investors remain upbeat ahead of the company's highly anticipated earnings release this week.
The enthusiasm around Nvidia comes even as the broader market takes a modest step back following Friday's Fed-fueled rally.
Investors are pausing to reassess after a sharp move higher, spurred by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that rekindled hopes for a September rate cut.
Energy prices are also drawing attention. Crude oil jumped 2% to above $65 a barrel, marking its fourth straight day of gains and raising new inflation concerns just as markets start to price in looser financial conditions.
Geopolitical risks are back in focus. Hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the Ukraine war dimmed further as the odds of a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting faded, while Israel launched a strike on a Gaza hospital targeting a Hamas surveillance camera on the building’s roof, reportedly killing five journalists, according to AP News.
The U.S. dollar bounced slightly, rising 0.5% after sliding 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, Treasury yields ticked higher, with the 10-year yield up 2 basis points to 4.28%, reflecting a cautious tone in fixed income.
In crypto markets, the weekend selloff extended into Monday. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 0.9% to $112,500, on pace for its third consecutive daily decline. Losses were steeper elsewhere: Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 6.2%, Ethereum ETH/USD slid 4.5%, and Solana SOL/USD declined 5.1%, all almost erasing Friday’s gains.
Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %chg
|Nasdaq 100
|23,527.05
|0.0%
|S&P 500
|6,464.09
|-0.1%
|Russell 2000
|2,349.76
|-0.6%
|Dow Jones
|45,424.98
|-0.7%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.1% to $592.56.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.6% to $454.13.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ was unchanged at $5724.4.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM dropped 0.6% to $233.48.
- The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC outperformed, up 0.4%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.2%.
S&P 500’s Top Movers Of The Day
|Name
|Chg %
|Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX
|3.36%
|Western Digital Corp. WDC
|3.30%
|Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK
|3.20%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN
|2.95%
|APA Corp. APA
|2.93%
|Name
|Chg %
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP
|-9.20%
|CSX Corp. CSX
|-6.12%
|DexCom Inc. DXCM
|-5.99%
|Moderna Inc. MRNA
|-3.96%
|Eversource Energy ES
|-3.69%
