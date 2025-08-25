Busy trading floor with people and computer stations.
August 25, 2025

Nvidia Rises, Wall Street Pauses As Oil Prices Jump To $65: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Nvidia Corp. NVDA is up 2% in midday trading Monday, moving within striking distance of its all-time high—now less than 2 percentage points away—as investors remain upbeat ahead of the company's highly anticipated earnings release this week.

The enthusiasm around Nvidia comes even as the broader market takes a modest step back following Friday's Fed-fueled rally.

Investors are pausing to reassess after a sharp move higher, spurred by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that rekindled hopes for a September rate cut.

Energy prices are also drawing attention. Crude oil jumped 2% to above $65 a barrel, marking its fourth straight day of gains and raising new inflation concerns just as markets start to price in looser financial conditions.

Geopolitical risks are back in focus. Hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the Ukraine war dimmed further as the odds of a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting faded, while Israel launched a strike on a Gaza hospital targeting a Hamas surveillance camera on the building’s roof, reportedly killing five journalists, according to AP News.

The U.S. dollar bounced slightly, rising 0.5% after sliding 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, Treasury yields ticked higher, with the 10-year yield up 2 basis points to 4.28%, reflecting a cautious tone in fixed income.

In crypto markets, the weekend selloff extended into Monday. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 0.9% to $112,500, on pace for its third consecutive daily decline. Losses were steeper elsewhere: Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 6.2%, Ethereum ETH/USD slid 4.5%, and Solana SOL/USD declined 5.1%, all almost erasing Friday’s gains.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
Nasdaq 10023,527.050.0%
S&P 5006,464.09-0.1%
Russell 20002,349.76-0.6%
Dow Jones45,424.98-0.7%


  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.1% to $592.56.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.6% to $454.13.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ was unchanged at $5724.4.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM dropped 0.6% to $233.48.
  • The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC outperformed, up 0.4%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.2%.

S&P 500’s Top Movers Of The Day

NameChg %
Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX3.36%
Western Digital Corp. WDC3.30%
Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK3.20%
Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN2.95%
APA Corp. APA2.93%
NameChg %
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP-9.20%
CSX Corp. CSX-6.12%
DexCom Inc. DXCM-5.99%
Moderna Inc. MRNA-3.96%
Eversource Energy ES-3.69%
