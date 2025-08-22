Dow Jones
August 22, 2025 10:01 AM 2 min read

Dow Surges Over 300 Points; BJ's Wholesale Shares Fall After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.72% to 45,109.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 21,177.85. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.53% to 6,404.23.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks rose by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ fell around 7% on Friday after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss.

The firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly sales of $5.38 billion (+3.4% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.48 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • EpicQuest Education Group Internatnl Ltd EEIQ shares shot up 176% to $1.50 after the company announced a year-over-year increase in H1 financial results.
  • Shares of ModivCare Inc MODV got a boost, surging 60% to $0.90 following the healthcare services company's announcement of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing paired with a $100 million investment commitment from secured lenders.
  • PMGC Holdings Inc ELAB shares were also up, gaining 66% to $3.14.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Aptorum Group Ltd APM shares dropped 39% to $2.60 following Thursday's explosive 234.65% rally.
  • Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp ETHZ were down 35% to $3.14 after declining 8% on Thursday.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc FEAM was down, falling 23% to $3.55 after the company announced an $8.31 million public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $63.74 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,376.20.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $37.970 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.4480.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.93%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.85%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

