Dow Surges Over 300 Points; BJ's Wholesale Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.72% to 45,109.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 21,177.85. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.53% to 6,404.23.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks rose by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ fell around 7% on Friday after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss.

The firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly sales of $5.38 billion (+3.4% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.48 billion.

Equities Trading UP



EpicQuest Education Group Internatnl Ltd EEIQ shares shot up 176% to $1.50 after the company announced a year-over-year increase in H1 financial results.

shares shot up 176% to $1.50 after the company announced a year-over-year increase in H1 financial results. Shares of ModivCare Inc MODV got a boost, surging 60% to $0.90 following the healthcare services company's announcement of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing paired with a $100 million investment commitment from secured lenders.

got a boost, surging 60% to $0.90 following the healthcare services company's announcement of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing paired with a $100 million investment commitment from secured lenders. PMGC Holdings Inc ELAB shares were also up, gaining 66% to $3.14.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aptorum Group Ltd APM shares dropped 39% to $2.60 following Thursday's explosive 234.65% rally.

shares dropped 39% to $2.60 following Thursday's explosive 234.65% rally. Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp ETHZ were down 35% to $3.14 after declining 8% on Thursday.

were down 35% to $3.14 after declining 8% on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials Inc FEAM was down, falling 23% to $3.55 after the company announced an $8.31 million public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $63.74 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,376.20.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $37.970 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.4480.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.93%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.85%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

