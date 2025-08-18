US Stocks Mixed; Riskified Shares Dip After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the S&P 500 falling slightly on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 44,962.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.02% to 21,626.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.03% to 6,448.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Riskified RSKD fell 13% on Monday after the company reported second-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $81.060 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $80.374 million.

Equities Trading UP



Propanc Biopharma, Inc. PPCB shares shot up 210% to $8.90 following uplisting to the Nasdaq.

shares shot up 210% to $8.90 following uplisting to the Nasdaq. Shares of Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ASBP got a boost, surging 72% to $0.6192 after the company announced positive top-line results from clinical trial of investigational new sublingual aspirin product for treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

got a boost, surging 72% to $0.6192 after the company announced positive top-line results from clinical trial of investigational new sublingual aspirin product for treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares were also up, gaining 31% to $3.83.

Equities Trading DOWN

TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC shares dropped 47% to $0.1237.

shares dropped 47% to $0.1237. Shares of Magnitude International Ltd MAGH were down 17% to $1.23.

were down 17% to $1.23. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. MTNB was down, falling 25% to $1.76.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $62.37 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,385.00.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $38.175 on Monday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.4630.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.37%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.85% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.84%.

Economics

The NAHB Housing Market Index will be released today.

