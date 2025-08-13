Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.97% to 44,888.04 while the NASDAQ rose 0.14% to 21,711.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 6,461.26.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1 % on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Performance Food Group Company PFGC reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.45. Quarterly sales of $16.938 billion outpaced the Street view of $16.860 billion (+11.5% year over year).

Equities Trading UP



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK shares shot up 147% to $5.38 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.

shares shot up 147% to $5.38 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results. Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS got a boost, surging 44% to $42.54 after Advent agreed to acquire the company in a $2.5 billion deal.

got a boost, surging 44% to $42.54 after Advent agreed to acquire the company in a $2.5 billion deal. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN shares were also up, gaining 80% to $16.88 after the company announced a partnership with Disney to bring titles featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios to its platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA shares dropped 22% to $9.15 following second-quarter results.

shares dropped 22% to $9.15 following second-quarter results. Shares of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. KLC were down 16% to $8.20 after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and narrowed 2025 guidance.

were down 16% to $8.20 after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and narrowed 2025 guidance. ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC was down, falling 39% to $3.8550 after the company priced a $75 million stock offering at $4 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $62.57 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,412.90.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $38.545 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.3% to $4.5115.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.52%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.95%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.15%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.74% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.73% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 2.58%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.48% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.38%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in jumped by 10.9% from the previous week during the first week of August.

U.S. crude oil inventories climbed by 3.037 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 8, compared to market expectations of a 0.8 million decline.

Photo via Shutterstock