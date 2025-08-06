US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 44,131.06 while the NASDAQ gained 0.21% to 20,961.22. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,306.51.

Check This Out: Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge In August

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.8% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

McDonald’s Corporation MCD posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

McDonald’s reported quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.14 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.843 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.682 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX shares shot up 121% to $0.4271. The company recently announced it signed a letter of intent to acquire Rock Springs Energy.

shares shot up 121% to $0.4271. The company recently announced it signed a letter of intent to acquire Rock Springs Energy. Shares of Ainos, Inc. AIMD got a boost, surging 65% to $3.89 after the company announced it secured a three-year subscription.

got a boost, surging 65% to $3.89 after the company announced it secured a three-year subscription. LivePerson, Inc. LPSN shares were also up, gaining 44% to $1.2795 after the company announced it expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to integrate its AI capabilities directly into the LivePerson Connected Experience Platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS shares dropped 49% to $0.9499 after the company announced a proposed public offering.

shares dropped 49% to $0.9499 after the company announced a proposed public offering. Shares of LifeMD, Inc. LFMD were down 41% to $6.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.

were down 41% to $6.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH was down, falling 32% to $49.10 after the company lowered FY2025 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $66.27 while gold traded down 0.3% at $3,425.10.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $37.820 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.4140.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.03%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.21%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in the US increased by 3.1% from the previous week during the final week of July, compared to a 3.8% decline from the prior period.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock