US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Wednesday.
Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 44,131.06 while the NASDAQ gained 0.21% to 20,961.22. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,306.51.
Check This Out: Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge In August
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 0.8% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.
Top Headline
McDonald’s Corporation MCD posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
McDonald’s reported quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.14 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.843 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.682 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX shares shot up 121% to $0.4271. The company recently announced it signed a letter of intent to acquire Rock Springs Energy.
- Shares of Ainos, Inc. AIMD got a boost, surging 65% to $3.89 after the company announced it secured a three-year subscription.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN shares were also up, gaining 44% to $1.2795 after the company announced it expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to integrate its AI capabilities directly into the LivePerson Connected Experience Platform.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS shares dropped 49% to $0.9499 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Shares of LifeMD, Inc. LFMD were down 41% to $6.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH was down, falling 32% to $49.10 after the company lowered FY2025 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $66.27 while gold traded down 0.3% at $3,425.10.
Silver traded down 0.1% to $37.820 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.4140.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.03%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.21%.
Economics
The volume of mortgage applications in the US increased by 3.1% from the previous week during the final week of July, compared to a 3.8% decline from the prior period.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.