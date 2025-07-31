Crude Oil Falls 1%; Meta Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded down 0.15% to 44,393.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.62% to 21,260.82. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 6,380.37.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 2.5% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 0.8%.
Top Headline
Meta Platforms Inc META reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates on Wednesday.
Meta reported second-quarter revenue of $47.52 billion, beating analyst estimates of $44.58 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $7.14 per share, beating estimates of $5.79 per share.
Equities Trading UP
- Soligenix, Inc. SNGX shares shot up 172% to $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
- Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. VRME got a boost, surging 59% to $1.0909 after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares were also up, gaining 36% to $13.62 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results. Additionally, Needham and HC Wainwright & Co. raised their respective price targets on the stock.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Pulmonx Corporation LUNG shares dropped 38% to $1.9499 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $9 to $2.5, while D. Boral Capital cut its price target from $17 to $16.
- Shares of Align Technology, Inc. ALGN were down 33% to $136.89 after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued soft third-quarter guidance.
- GRI Bio, Inc. GRI was down, falling 28% to $1.4905 as the company reported 6-week interim biomarker results from Phase 2a idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis study.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $69.25 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,346.70.
Silver traded down 3.2% to $36.54 on Thursday, while copper fell 22% to $4.3600.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.57%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.33%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.70% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.71% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.60%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.18% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.36%.
Economics
- The core PCE price index rose 0.3% from the previous month in June.
- Personal spending rose 0.3% month-over-month in June, while personal income rose by 0.3% month-over-month to $25.794 trillion.
- U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 1,000 from the previous week to 218,000 in the fourth week of July, compared to market estimates of 224,000.
- U.S. employment costs rose by 0.9% in the second quarter.
- U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 62,075 in July.
- U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 48 billion cubic feet in the week ending July 25.
- The Chicago Business Barometer climbed to 47.1 in July versus 40.4 in June.
