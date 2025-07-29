July 29, 2025 12:53 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; UnitedHealth Earnings Miss Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.40% to 44,658.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 21,131.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 6,376.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares jumped by 1.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, industrials stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported downbeat second-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday and reestablished its 2025 guidance.

The insurance giant reported adjusted earnings of $4.08, down from $6.80 a year ago, missing the consensus of $4.95. Revenues increased 13% year over year to $111.62 billion, missing the consensus of $111.69 billion.

UnitedHealth reestablished its fiscal year 2025 guidance, with adjusted earnings of at least $16 per share versus a consensus of $22.33 and sales guidance of $445.5 billion-$448 billion compared to the analyst estimate of $449.5 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • DURECT Corporation DRRX shares shot up 271% to $2.0498 after Bausch Health announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT got a boost, surging 25% to $17.27 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the removal of a voluntary hold for Elevidys.
  • ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI shares were also up, gaining 102% to $1.35 after the company announced it will offer its technology through the TIPS contract it entered with Creeksource Consulting.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares dropped 54% to $3.3169 after the company announced a $8 million public offering consisting of shares as well as class E and F warrants.
  • Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S NVO were down 21% to $54.34 after the company lowered its 2025 sales outlook, citing reduced growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the US and weaker Wegovy penetration.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS was down, falling 42% to $0.0487 after the company announced a 250-to-1 share consolidation.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $67.55 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,326.10.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $38.28 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.4% to $5.6395.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.46%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.91%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.80%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.15% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.87% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.79%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.15%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.33% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.55%.

Economics

  • The number of job openings declined by 275,000 to 7.437 million in June, compared to market expectations of 7.55 million.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2.8% year-over-year for May.
  • U.S. wholesale inventories increased 0.2% month-over-month to $907.7 billion in June.
  • The U.S. trade deficit in goods shrank by $10.4 billion to $86 billion in June.
  • The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index rose 6.4 points to a reading of 2 in July.

