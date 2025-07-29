July 29, 2025 10:13 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Procter & Gamble Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.4% on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.02% to 44,828.67 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 21,264.97. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,401.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.9% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

The Procter & Gamble Company PG reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.889 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $20.765 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • DURECT Corporation DRRX shares shot up 360% to $2.54 after Bausch Health announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX got a boost, surging 156% to $1.90. the company announced it has been granted an extension to meet Nasdaq’s equity and bid price standards.
  • ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI shares were also up, gaining 79% to $1.1999 after the company announced it will offer its technology through the TIPS contract it entered with Creeksource Consulting.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares dropped 56% to $3.19 after the company announced a $8 million public offering consisting of shares as well as class E and F warrants.
  • Shares of Profusa, Inc. PFSA were down 51% to $0.9501.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS was down, falling 44% to $0.0471 after the company announced a 250-to-1 share consolidation.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $67.55 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,314.90.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $38.230 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $5.6510.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.79%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.15%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.33% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.55%.

Economics

  • The number of job openings declined by 275,000 to 7.437 million in June, compared to market expectations of 7.55 million.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2.8% year-over-year for May.
  • U.S. wholesale inventories increased 0.2% month-over-month to $907.7 billion in June.
  • The U.S. trade deficit in goods shrank by $10.4 billion to $86 billion in June.

