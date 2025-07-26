Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street rallied as a wave of new trade deals — including agreements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines — fueled optimism, pushing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh record highs. President Donald Trump escalated pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during an in-person visit, demanding lower rates in light of trade easing.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat despite rising political friction. Treasury yields increased modestly on speculation about compromised Fed independence, amid calls from influential voices like Mohamed El‑Erian suggesting Powell resign to preserve central bank autonomy.

Looking ahead, markets are watching progress in U.S.–EU trade negotiations — including a meeting between Trump and Ursula von der Leyen — and upcoming economic data. Investor focus is also on whether pressure on the Fed may influence its rate path or institutional reputation.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Google stock roars as analysts race to raise price targets", by Chris Katje, reports that Alphabet Inc. GOOGL delivered its tenth straight quarter of earnings beats — including $96.43 billion in Q2 revenue and $2.31 EPS — prompting firms to raise their price targets on strength in AI‑driven growth across Cloud, Search, and Ads.

"T‑Mobile stock climbs after Q2 results ‘crushed' growth records", by Erica Kollmann, reports that T‑Mobile US Inc. TMUS beat Q2 estimates with $2.84 EPS and $21.13 billion in revenue, added a record 1.7 million postpaid customers — driving upwardly revised FY2025 guidance — and sent shares higher.

"LendingTree stock climbs as company signals stronger growth ahead", by Akanksha Bakshi, reports that LendingTree Inc. TREE shares rose after the company highlighted improving lead quality and customer acquisition metrics — citing momentum in core marketplaces and new verticals as drivers of expected stronger growth ahead.

The Bears

"Centene, Cigna, Others Drop As Molina's Results Rattle Sector", by Vandana Singh, reports that Molina Healthcare Inc. MOH missed Q2 earnings expectations — posting $5.48 EPS vs. $6.21 consensus — even as revenue topped estimates, and slashed its 2025 EPS guidance to just over $19 (from $21.50-$22.50), sending shares of Centene Corp. CNC, The Cigna Group CI, CVS Health Corp. CVS, Humana Inc. HUM, and others sharply lower on concerns about medical cost trends and sector-wide risk.

"FDA rejects Replimune's blood cancer drug, stock sinks", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Replimune Group Inc. REPL shares plunged after the FDA rejected the company's investigational oncolytic virus therapy for blood cancers, citing deficiencies in clinical data and risk-benefit analysis — prompting investor concern about future development timelines and capital needs.

"Viking Therapeutics stock slides after company misses Q2 earnings estimates", by Adam Eckert, reports that Viking Therapeutics Inc. VKTX shares tumbled after reporting a Q2 loss of $0.58 per share — wider than the expected $0.46 loss — while R&D expenses surged to $60.2 million and the company ended the quarter with $808 million in cash.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.