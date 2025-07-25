US Stocks Higher; Charter Communications Shares Plunge After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.05% to 44,717.61 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 21,099.18. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 6,374.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 0.4% on Friday.

In trading on Thursday, real estate stocks dipped by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Charter Communications CHTR stock dipped around 15% on Friday after it released its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Friday.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $13.77 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Earnings per share of $9.18 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.80.

Equities Trading UP



Linkhome Holdings Inc. LHAI shares shot up 71% to $9.62 following the company’s recent announcement of an upsized initial public offering of $6 million. Consisting of 1,500,000 shares of common stock, the offering was priced at $4 per share. Before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, the total gross proceeds resulted in $6 million.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO got a boost, surging 49% to $7.02 after the company announced its subsidiary has confirmed several new projects.

got a boost, surging 49% to $7.02 after the company announced its subsidiary has confirmed several new projects. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares were also up, gaining 41% to $0.0763.

Equities Trading DOWN

OceanPal Inc. OP shares dropped 38% to $0.1893 after tumbling 27% on Thursday.

shares dropped 38% to $0.1893 after tumbling 27% on Thursday. Shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL were down 33% to $1.10. Incannex Healthcare announced the appointment of Charlene E. Gamaldo, M.D. to its IHL-42X Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Clinical Advisory Board.

Carter's, Inc. CRI was down, falling 26% to $24.20 after the company reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS miss. Additionally, the company suspended its fiscal 2025 guidance and cited tariff impacts on future earnings.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $65.89 while gold traded down 0.8% at $3,345.70.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $39.030 on Friday, while copper fell 0.3% to $5.7830.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.88%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.09%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.33% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.88%.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders fell 9.3% month-over-month to $311.84 billion in June, following a revised 16.5% gain in May.

