July 21, 2025 12:12 PM 2 min read

Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.50% to 44,565.39 while the NASDAQ rose 0.60% to 21,020.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.53% to 6,330.03.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Coca-Cola Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks dipped by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ shares fell slightly on Monday after the company reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings.

The pizza giant reported second-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81, falling short of the consensus estimate of $3.93.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN shares shot up 151% to $1.0950 after the company announced the FDA granted received Fast Track designation to PMN310.
  • Shares of ZimVie Inc. ZIMV got a boost, surging 122% to $18.77 after the company agreed to be acquired by ARCHIMED for $19.00 per share in cash.
  • reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE shares were also up, gaining 112% to $0.3453. reAlpha Tech announced the closing of $2 million public offering.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • OceanPal Inc.  OP shares dropped 56% to $0.7203 after the company priced an upsized $18 million public offering of 10.975 million units at $1.64 per unit.
  • Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED were down 16% to $9.49 as the company filed notification of late filing.
  • Evotec SE EVO was down, falling 14% to $3.6850 after the company updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $66.73 while gold traded up 1.4% at $3,405.00.

Silver traded up 2.3% to $39.35 on Monday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.6120.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.27%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.12%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.07%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.19% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.61% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.72% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.54%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.6054218.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.09
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
23.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNED Logo
BNEDBarnes & Noble Education Inc
$9.23-17.8%
DPZ Logo
DPZDomino's Pizza Inc
$459.08-1.47%
EVO Logo
EVOEvotec SE
$3.72-12.7%
OP Logo
OPOceanPal Inc
$0.7004-57.3%
PMN Logo
PMNProMIS Neurosciences Inc
$1.18167.1%
ZIMV Logo
ZIMVZimVie Inc
$18.76122.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved