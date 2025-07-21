Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Domino's Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.50% to 44,565.39 while the NASDAQ rose 0.60% to 21,020.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.53% to 6,330.03.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Coca-Cola Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks dipped by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ shares fell slightly on Monday after the company reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings.

The pizza giant reported second-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81, falling short of the consensus estimate of $3.93.

Equities Trading UP



ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN shares shot up 151% to $1.0950 after the company announced the FDA granted received Fast Track designation to PMN310.

shares shot up 151% to $1.0950 after the company announced the FDA granted received Fast Track designation to PMN310. Shares of ZimVie Inc. ZIMV got a boost, surging 122% to $18.77 after the company agreed to be acquired by ARCHIMED for $19.00 per share in cash.

got a boost, surging 122% to $18.77 after the company agreed to be acquired by ARCHIMED for $19.00 per share in cash. reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE shares were also up, gaining 112% to $0.3453. reAlpha Tech announced the closing of $2 million public offering.

Equities Trading DOWN

OceanPal Inc. OP shares dropped 56% to $0.7203 after the company priced an upsized $18 million public offering of 10.975 million units at $1.64 per unit.

shares dropped 56% to $0.7203 after the company priced an upsized $18 million public offering of 10.975 million units at $1.64 per unit. Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED were down 16% to $9.49 as the company filed notification of late filing.

were down 16% to $9.49 as the company filed notification of late filing. Evotec SE EVO was down, falling 14% to $3.6850 after the company updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $66.73 while gold traded up 1.4% at $3,405.00.

Silver traded up 2.3% to $39.35 on Monday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.6120.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.27%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.12%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.07%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.19% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.61% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.72% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.54%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock