US Stocks Mixed; Bank of America Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.08% to 44,060.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 20,667.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.03% to 6,245.49.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Bank of America Corp BAC posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial earnings.

Bank of America reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 net income of $7.1 billion (versus $6.9 billion a year ago) and EPS of $0.89, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.87. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 4% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $26.5 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $26.8 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Aptorum Group Limited APM shares shot up 254% to $3.4413 after the company announced it entered into an all-stock merger agreement with DiamiR. DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group.

shares shot up 254% to $3.4413 after the company announced it entered into an all-stock merger agreement with DiamiR. DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group. Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE got a boost, surging 140% to $16.58 after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.

got a boost, surging 140% to $16.58 after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc BRNS shares were also up, gaining 92% to $1.96.

Equities Trading DOWN

Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH shares dropped 33% to $0.5083 after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.

shares dropped 33% to $0.5083 after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering. Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC were down 25% to $9.20.

were down 25% to $9.20. Onconetix, Inc. ONCO was down, falling 22% to $3.5150. Onconetix and Ocuvex Therapeutics announced execution of definitive merger agreement.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $65.81 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,347.00.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $38.035 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.6% to $5.49.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.08%.

Economics

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.859 million barrels in the week ended July 11.

U.S. industrial production increased by 0.3% in June, topping market estimates of a 0.1% rise.

U.S. producer prices came in unchanged in June from May, compared to a revised 0.3% gain in the previous period.

