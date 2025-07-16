July 16, 2025 11:19 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Bank of America Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.08% to 44,060.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 20,667.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.03% to 6,245.49.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Morgan Stanley Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Bank of America Corp BAC posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial earnings.

Bank of America reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 net income of $7.1 billion (versus $6.9 billion a year ago) and EPS of $0.89, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.87. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 4% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $26.5 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $26.8 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Aptorum Group Limited APM shares shot up 254% to $3.4413 after the company announced it entered into an all-stock merger agreement with DiamiR. DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group.
  • Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE got a boost, surging 140% to $16.58 after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.
  • Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc BRNS shares were also up, gaining 92% to $1.96.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement
  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH shares dropped 33% to $0.5083 after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.
  • Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC were down 25% to $9.20.
  • Onconetix, Inc. ONCO was down, falling 22% to $3.5150. Onconetix and Ocuvex Therapeutics announced execution of definitive merger agreement.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $65.81 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,347.00.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $38.035 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.6% to $5.49.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.08%.

Economics

  • U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.859 million barrels in the week ended July 11.
  • U.S. industrial production increased by 0.3% in June, topping market estimates of a 0.1% rise.
  • U.S. producer prices came in unchanged in June from May, compared to a revised 0.3% gain in the previous period.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APM Logo
APMAptorum Group Ltd
$3.62273.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$45.48-1.46%
BRNS Logo
BRNSBarinthus Biotherapeutics PLC
$2.41136.3%
CYCC Logo
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.20-25.4%
NUWE Logo
NUWENuwellis Inc
$16.08133.2%
ONCO Logo
ONCOOnconetix Inc
$3.53-22.1%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.5101-33.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved