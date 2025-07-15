July 15, 2025 12:06 PM 3 min read

Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.57% to 44,204.33 while the NASDAQ gained 0.71% to 20,786.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,269.15.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Morgan Stanley Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks dipped by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Wells Fargo & Company WFC reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Wells Fargo posted adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, beating market estimates of $1.40 per share. Wells Fargo reported a net interest income of $11.71 billion on Tuesday, down 2% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. XAGE shares shot up 143% to $6.43 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with True Health.
  • Shares of Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA got a boost, surging 87% to $1.2808 after the company announced safety results from its Phase 2 trial of ENV-105 in advanced prostate cancer.
  • BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares were also up, gaining 57% to $0.2366 after the company announced it is partnering with HYPERCOMMUNITY to deliver an AI-driven VTuber platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement
  • Ryvyl Inc. RVYL shares dropped 45% to $0.3552 after the company announced the pricing of its $6 million offering of 15,384,615 shares and warrants at $0.39 per share and accompanying warrant.
  • Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI were down 42% to $0.4058 after the company announced the pricing of $3.0 million registered direct offering.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP was down, falling 19% to $14.15 following downbeat quarterly sales. Keybanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight and Stephens & Co. cut its price target from $28 to $20.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $66.66 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,355.90.

Silver traded down 1.2% to $38.280 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.3% to $5.5320.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.09%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.16%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.23%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.09% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.55%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.60%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.42% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 5.5 in July, compared to a reading of -16.0 in June and topping market estimates of -9.0.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BLMZ Logo
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.215542.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
80.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KAPA Logo
KAPAKairos Pharma Ltd
$1.2278.1%
RANI Logo
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.4227-39.5%
RVYL Logo
RVYLRyvyl Inc
$0.3543-45.6%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$13.25-24.2%
WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$78.97-5.35%
XAGE Logo
XAGELongevity Health Holdings Inc
$5.98126.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved