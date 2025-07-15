Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.57% to 44,204.33 while the NASDAQ gained 0.71% to 20,786.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,269.15.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Morgan Stanley Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks dipped by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Wells Fargo & Company WFC reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Wells Fargo posted adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, beating market estimates of $1.40 per share. Wells Fargo reported a net interest income of $11.71 billion on Tuesday, down 2% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

Equities Trading UP



Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. XAGE shares shot up 143% to $6.43 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with True Health.

shares shot up 143% to $6.43 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with True Health. Shares of Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA got a boost, surging 87% to $1.2808 after the company announced safety results from its Phase 2 trial of ENV-105 in advanced prostate cancer.

got a boost, surging 87% to $1.2808 after the company announced safety results from its Phase 2 trial of ENV-105 in advanced prostate cancer. BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares were also up, gaining 57% to $0.2366 after the company announced it is partnering with HYPERCOMMUNITY to deliver an AI-driven VTuber platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ryvyl Inc. RVYL shares dropped 45% to $0.3552 after the company announced the pricing of its $6 million offering of 15,384,615 shares and warrants at $0.39 per share and accompanying warrant.

shares dropped 45% to $0.3552 after the company announced the pricing of its $6 million offering of 15,384,615 shares and warrants at $0.39 per share and accompanying warrant. Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI were down 42% to $0.4058 after the company announced the pricing of $3.0 million registered direct offering.

were down 42% to $0.4058 after the company announced the pricing of $3.0 million registered direct offering. Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP was down, falling 19% to $14.15 following downbeat quarterly sales. Keybanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight and Stephens & Co. cut its price target from $28 to $20.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $66.66 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,355.90.

Silver traded down 1.2% to $38.280 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.3% to $5.5320.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.09%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.16%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.23%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.09% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.55%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.60%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.42% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 5.5 in July, compared to a reading of -16.0 in June and topping market estimates of -9.0.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock