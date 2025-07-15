Dow Falls Over 100 Points; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 44,320.60 while the NASDAQ gained 0.70% to 20,784.40. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.24% to 6,283.58.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, financial stocks dipped by 1.1%.

Top Headline

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

JPMorgan Chase reported quarterly earnings of $4.96 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.48 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $45.680 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $44.167 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. XAGE shares shot up 189% to $7.64 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with True Health.

shares shot up 189% to $7.64 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with True Health. Shares of Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA got a boost, surging 100% to $1.36 after the company announced safety results from its Phase 2 trial of ENV-105 in advanced prostate cancer.

got a boost, surging 100% to $1.36 after the company announced safety results from its Phase 2 trial of ENV-105 in advanced prostate cancer. BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares were also up, gaining 78% to $0.2670 after the company announced it is partnering with HYPERCOMMUNITY to deliver an AI-driven VTuber platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ryvyl Inc. RVYL shares dropped 43% to $0.37 after the company announced the pricing of its $6 million offering of 15,384,615 shares and warrants at $0.39 per share and accompanying warrant.

shares dropped 43% to $0.37 after the company announced the pricing of its $6 million offering of 15,384,615 shares and warrants at $0.39 per share and accompanying warrant. Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI were down 41% to $0.4102 after the company announced the pricing of $3.0 million registered direct offering.

were down 41% to $0.4102 after the company announced the pricing of $3.0 million registered direct offering. TROOPS, Inc. TROO was down, falling 34% to $0.8786.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $66.91 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,353.80.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $38.575 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.5535.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.55%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.60%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.42% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.39%.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 5.5 in July, compared to a reading of -16.0 in June and topping market estimates of -9.0.

