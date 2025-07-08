Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.35% to 44,249.09 while the NASDAQ gained 0.07% to 20,427.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.03% to 6,228.39.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks dipped by 1.9%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA shares shot up 134% to $8.10 after the company announced it will be granted a US patent titled “Radio Frequency Applicator”.

shares shot up 134% to $8.10 after the company announced it will be granted a US patent titled “Radio Frequency Applicator”. Shares of ProKidney Corp. PROK got a boost, surging 218% to $1.95 after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

got a boost, surging 218% to $1.95 after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Humacyte, Inc. HUMA shares were also up, gaining 20% to $2.5750. Humacyte announced Symvess has been awarded Electronic Catalog Listing approval from the US Defense Logistics Agency.

Equities Trading DOWN

Blue Gold Limited BGL shares dropped 21% to $58.75. Blue Gold announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board for Blockchain Evolution and named T. Jack Williams as the first member of the Advisory Board.

shares dropped 21% to $58.75. Blue Gold announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board for Blockchain Evolution and named T. Jack Williams as the first member of the Advisory Board. Shares of Sunrun Inc. RUN were down 11% to $9.84. Solar stocks dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to fast-track the end of clean-energy tax credits late Monday. Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded Sunrun from Underweight to Sector Weight.

were down 11% to $9.84. Solar stocks dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to fast-track the end of clean-energy tax credits late Monday. Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded Sunrun from Underweight to Sector Weight. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE was down, falling 8% to $36.24. Apogee Therapeutics recently released 16-week data from Part A of the Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $68.14 while gold traded down 1.1% at $3,306.90.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $36.625 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.0000.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.40%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.10%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.46%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.68% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.46% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 1.09%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.32%.

Economics

The US Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased 1.6% month-over-month for June, following a 1.4% decline in May.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 98.6 in June from 98.8 in May and compared to market estimates of 98.7.

