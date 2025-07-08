Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 150 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded down 0.35% to 44,249.09 while the NASDAQ gained 0.07% to 20,427.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.03% to 6,228.39.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 2.1% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks dipped by 1.9%.
Top Headline
The US Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased 1.6% month-over-month for June, following a 1.4% decline in May.
Equities Trading UP
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA shares shot up 134% to $8.10 after the company announced it will be granted a US patent titled “Radio Frequency Applicator”.
- Shares of ProKidney Corp. PROK got a boost, surging 218% to $1.95 after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.
- Humacyte, Inc. HUMA shares were also up, gaining 20% to $2.5750. Humacyte announced Symvess has been awarded Electronic Catalog Listing approval from the US Defense Logistics Agency.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Blue Gold Limited BGL shares dropped 21% to $58.75. Blue Gold announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board for Blockchain Evolution and named T. Jack Williams as the first member of the Advisory Board.
- Shares of Sunrun Inc. RUN were down 11% to $9.84. Solar stocks dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to fast-track the end of clean-energy tax credits late Monday. Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded Sunrun from Underweight to Sector Weight.
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE was down, falling 8% to $36.24. Apogee Therapeutics recently released 16-week data from Part A of the Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $68.14 while gold traded down 1.1% at $3,306.90.
Silver traded down 0.8% to $36.625 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.0000.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.40%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.10%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.46%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.68% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.46% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 1.09%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.32%.
Economics
- The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 98.6 in June from 98.8 in May and compared to market estimates of 98.7.
